Celebrities like Nadia Buari and Yvonne Okoro have made a name for themselves in Ghana for excelling in their professions

These celebrities have parents who are also doing well by owning massive real estate developments and other projects

Some of these celebrities are doing well today because their parents made enough money from their business projects to fund the dreams of their children

Some Ghanaian celebrities did not have to struggle to make it in life because their parents own massive projects in the country, which made the parents financially stable enough to support the dreams of their celebrity children. In this story, YEN.com.gh highlights the projects that belong to the parents of some celebrities in the country.

Yvonne Okoro's Father Owns Afri Royal Hotel

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, was born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother. Her father is purported to be the owner of the Afri-Royal Hotel, which is tucked away in the executive district of East Legon. The hotel is a destination resort that hosts corporate retreats for local and international businesses.

Adwoa Safo's Father Owns Kantanka Automobile Company

Adowa Safo is the Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency. She came from money as her father is a well-known preacher, researcher, and businessman from Ghana named Apostle Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Adwoa Safo's father owns a car manufacturing company in Ghana called Kantanka Automobile, which produces, assembles, and sells local luxury cars in Ghana.

Nadia Buari's Father Owns Residential Apartments

Sidiku Buari is the father of the beautiful Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari. He owns fully-furnished residential apartments in Dzorwulu called Sid Apartments. The luxury apartments are located in a prime location and are suitable for tourists, students and working professionals.

