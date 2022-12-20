Ghanaian actress with voluptuous curves Moesha Boduong has set social media ablaze with her new video

The socialite and top style influencer was seen looking effortlessly chic in a black dress and expensive Fendi sneakers

Moesha Boduong is one of the female stars with a massive following on social media due to her high fashion sense

Ghanaian and actress socialite Moesha Boduong has left social media users stunned with a video of herself looking gorgeous in a black dress.

The top style influencer wore a black spaghetti-strap dress showing her cleavage. Moesha looked effortlessly sleek in her flawless makeup, perfectly drawn eyebrows, and pink lips.

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong looks stunning in a black dress. source: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

The voluptuous actress gave us a unique hairstyle for this festive season. She rocked a long twisted natural locs hairstyle.

Moesha completed her look with Fendi Scuba sneakers that cost eight hundred and fifty dollars.

Some celebrities including Akuapem Polo have commented on Moesha Buduong's Instagram post

dorsippe22

Absolutely beautiful ❤❤

sf999999

Awwwww beautiful

archiosbee_

Ghanaians are happy to see you back well so be extra careful this time . ❤️❤️

_tellemmm

Yese nimo woho eh antumi wo ahh 3tete wo ntoma hhmmm

alberto_de_starbwoy

The Street is always proud to hv u❤️back

abena.asaah

Madam stop using God's name and do ur tin aba

hersmain221

Madam, pls u need help. All is not well with u. Unno that. Stay away from social media and seek the help u really need. This ain’t the Moesha we all knew.

spen_dy_love20

Stop using God’s name anyhow and later posting insensitive videos of u.

