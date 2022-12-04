The owner of Despite Company Ltd, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, is very wealthy and fashionable

The Ghanaian millionaire has a unique and timeless fashion sense aspiring young entrepreneurs can take inspiration from

On a few occasions, the sixty-year-old business mogul has modelled in stylish outfits made by the wife of his son, Kennedy Osei

Style is highly personal because what you wear speaks volumes about your personality. Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has earned the respect of many Ghanaian and the business world with his charisma, confidence, and calm nature.

Many describe him as one of the stylish bosses with a timeless fashion sense. He wears made-in-Ghana ensembles, especially those designed by his daughter-in-law Tracy Osei.

YEN.com.gh shares five times Dr. Osei Kwame Despite rocked stylish outfits.

1. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite looks stunning in a purple ensemble

The business mogul looked stunning in a purple ensemble by his daughter-in-law Tracy Osei who is also a fashion designer. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite wore this outfit to one of his son's graduation after he was called to the Ghana Bar Association.

2. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite looking dapper in a blue outfit

The Ghanaian philanthropist won our hearts with his dapper looks as he models in another exclusive collection by Tracy Osei. He matched his looks with shiny black shoes while sitting in one of his expensive cars.

3. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite wearing white kaftan

One of Ghana's millionaires, Dr Osei Kwame Despite looked classy in an all-white outfit to celebrate his sixth birthday in grand style. The stylish chief executive officer has a trendy collection of sunglasses that he pairs with every look.

4. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite looks dapper in stylish kaftan

The affable and fun-loving personality, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is not afraid to take fashion risks. He stepped out in a colorful matching kaftan that most men would avoid. He totally slayed his looks while debuting a new hairstyle.

5. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite defines suiting style

The Despite family is among the wealthy and stylish celebrities of 2022. They always turn heads with their looks at every public and private event. The husband and father gave us impeccable style goals. He rocked this one-buttoned suit styled with a white long-sleeve shirt and black sleeveless vest.

