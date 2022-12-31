An energetic and pretty Ghanaian woman has left social media users stunned with her dance moves

The happy woman was a bridesmaid at a star-studded wedding with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite being in attendance

The lovely couple was missing in action when the viral dance videos were shot by the Master of the Ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful bridesmaid in an elegant dress is trending on social media with her wild and energetic dance moves.

The viral bridesmaid looked gorgeous in a one-hand floor-sweeping dress with side ruffles. She wore a simple ponytail and mild makeup for the star-studded event.

Happy bridesmaid shows off dance moves. source: @fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

1. Bridesmaid dances to Mr. Drew's song

The beautiful woman gave wedding guests her own version of Mr. Drew's flawless choreography as the crowd cheered her on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Bridesmaid receives applause as she hits to the dance

Go Low by Flowing King Stone is one of the popular wedding songs till date. The gorgeous bridesmaid left nothing to imagination as she danced beautifully in this video.

3. Pretty bridesmaid and groomsmen show off dance moves

Together with a handsome groomsman, the duo was the center of attention at the lavish ceremony with some celebrities and dignitaries in attendance.

4. Lovely bridesmaid removes her shoes while dancing at the star-studded event

In another trending video, the bridesmaid was seen showing off impeccable dance moves as other bridesmaids applauded her.

Some social media users have commented on the viral bridesmaid video

Cynthia Nkeiruka

If u dance like this on my wedding day , I will have the bouncers throw you out . You cannot outshine me on my wedding day , notice me

Ada Jesus Ngwaba

So inappropriate in a wedding reception. The other maids are embarrassed.i would die of embarrassment if i was the bride

tessinacio851

You are overacting ruining the good dance

gid_quesi

Too much Henergy . She’s fire bro. She spoil der

nashgifty

U can't come my wedding n be twerking like this oo.i will sack u.u want to take my man

Kathy Nicholas

Very shameful! She acted inappropriately for a wedding. She should have been kicked out.

Adaugo Nelly Chizaram

Glad I have friends with class and common sense after watching this. Cos you can’t go this far as a friend of mine cos people will even say is this the kind of friends she keeps? Like what! God bless that gurl towards the end that came and closed her legs cos her inner tights were showing!

LaShawn Horton

Been to two Ghanaian weddings and this is how they dance. It's so beautiful. I love the energy and culture.

Beautiful Plus-Size Bride With Hourglass Figure Shows Off Dance Moves In Corseted Kente Gown

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a wealthy Ghanaian bride's stunning corseted kente outfits that have taken over Instagram.

The curvaceous Ghanaian bride opted for a corseted, sleeveless dress for her ceremony. During the elaborate ceremony, the photographers and videographers acquired some amazing images and footage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh