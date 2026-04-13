Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, was arrested over threats and false publication allegations

Baffoe's reported arrest on April 13 follows a recent spree of legal troubles and previous detentions

The arrest came after NPP Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando, was picked up

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reportedly been arrested by the CID personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The arrest follows allegations of false publication, conduct likely to cause fear and panic, and issuing threats against a judge at the Adenta Circuit Court.

Abronye DC Reportedly Arrested Again Over Public Comments Allegedy Causing Fear and Panic

Source: Facebook

The development has drawn widespread public attention, with many awaiting further details from authorities regarding the case.

This arrest comes after the NPP Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando, was also arrested.

Baffoe has been arrested multiple times over the last year. Most recently, on October 8, 2025, he spent several hours in police detention over comments made related to Kennedy Agyapong.

Abronye DC's first arrest

Abronye DC was first arrested on September 8, 2025, by armed security personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

His official charge was “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace."

Baffoe was subsequently arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 9 on September 9, 2025, where the presiding judge remanded him for about a week.

Abronye DC granted GH¢50,000 bail after spending a week in police custody. Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Baffoe was granted bail of GH¢50,000 after spending a week in custody.

Source: YEN.com.gh