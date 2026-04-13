Abronye DC Reportedly Arrested Again Over Public Comments Allegedly Causing Fear and Panic
- Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, was arrested over threats and false publication allegations
- Baffoe's reported arrest on April 13 follows a recent spree of legal troubles and previous detentions
- The arrest came after NPP Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando, was picked up
Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reportedly been arrested by the CID personnel of the Ghana Police Service.
The arrest follows allegations of false publication, conduct likely to cause fear and panic, and issuing threats against a judge at the Adenta Circuit Court.
The development has drawn widespread public attention, with many awaiting further details from authorities regarding the case.
This arrest comes after the NPP Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando, was also arrested.
Baffoe has been arrested multiple times over the last year. Most recently, on October 8, 2025, he spent several hours in police detention over comments made related to Kennedy Agyapong.
Abronye DC's first arrest
Abronye DC was first arrested on September 8, 2025, by armed security personnel from the Ghana Police Service.
His official charge was “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace."
Baffoe was subsequently arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 9 on September 9, 2025, where the presiding judge remanded him for about a week.
Baffoe was granted bail of GH¢50,000 after spending a week in custody.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.