Ghanaian prophet Eric Adusah faces fresh scrutiny in a new documentary surrounding his wife Charmain's mysterious 2015 death

New allegations reveal Adusah's multiple identities and questionable relationships, sparking intrigue and concern

Witness claims two mysterious men visited Adusah's hotel room before Charmain's untimely passing, raising more questions

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A Ghanaian prophet abroad is facing renewed scrutiny after new allegations surrounding the 2015 case of his Scottish wife, Charmain Speirs.

Prophet Eric Adusah’s wife was found dead in the bathroom of her hotel room in 2015 while in Ghana.

Prophet Eric Adusah is under renewed scrutiny following the death of his wife. Credit: PA Media

Source: Facebook

The BBC said it has uncovered fresh allegations surrounding the incident, which were disclosed in a new documentary.

The report alleges that the preacher has used multiple identities.

In Ghana, he is said to be known as Eric Adu Brefo, while in the US, he is known as Eric Isaiah Kusi Boateng.

The BBC further reported that some of Adusah's former partners claim he used different names and ages in various relationships.

One former partner, identified as Lynne, described what she called an emotionally abusive relationship, stating she knew him only as "Daniel" until another woman contacted her.

Police records state that Adusah was the last known person to see Charmain alive.

In police statements, seen by the BBC, he described going out for lunch with Charmain before visiting the pool with her.

He said they then returned to their hotel room for the evening and had "a nice time together".

Adusah said he left the hotel after midnight to travel to Accra for a 6 am meeting before a scheduled flight back to the UK.

He claimed Charmain wanted to stay longer in Ghana.

A witness who was working at the hotel that night says the Prophet's account leaves out a crucial detail. Two tall men arrived with Adusah and went with him to room 112, where Charmain was staying.

The men stayed for up to an hour, and afterwards they helped Adusah load bags into his car.

About 1 am, Adusah left the hotel, telling the staff not to disturb his wife. He also never mentioned these visitors to the Ghanaian detectives.

Husband of Ghanaian church leader killed in UK speaks

UK-based Joshua Obinim, who was stabbed by his son, opened up on the events that transpired during the tragic incident in August 2024.

Late in 2025, Obinim narrated how his son, Benjamin, first attacked and killed his mother before attacking his little sister in their home in East Manchester.

Joshua Obinim speaks for the first time about the tragic stabbing attack he and his family suffered in August 2024, which led to his wife Alberta's death. Photo credit: Sky News

Source: UGC

Alberta Obinim, aged 43, died after the attack at their family home in Gorton, East Manchester, at about 11.20 pm.

Greater Manchester police said their son, then 22, had been arrested. Police found Benjamin sitting in his car nearby with a blood-stained knife.

He was arrested, and four days later, he was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Ghanaian midwife in Ireland found dead

YEN.com.gh reported on tributes for a Ghanaian midwife in Ireland, Grace Aseidua Benyin, whose body was found in December 2025 after she had gone missing for a month.

Benyin had been reported missing from Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Source: YEN.com.gh