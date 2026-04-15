A new video involving businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has surfaced online, drawing attention amid ongoing conversations surrounding his divorce from Joana Quaye.

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) hangs out with rumoured girlfriend Hajia4Real's Brother in a new video. Image credit: Hajia4Real, richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram, @nakwegh/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the TikTok video, RNAQ appears to be embracing life in a calm and composed manner, suggesting that he is moving forward despite the public attention on his personal affairs.

The footage shows the renowned businessman relaxing in his private jet alongside the younger brother of Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real, who has been rumoured in online discussions to be his boo.

The TikTok clip has since circulated widely across social media platforms, attracting significant public interest.

Many users have been sharing their views on the appearance of the two together and what it could suggest about the businessman’s current personal direction.

Watch as RNAQ and Hajia4Real's brother hang out in a TikTok video below.

RNAQ video with Hajia4Real’s brother sparks reactions

A video showing businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and Hajia4Real’s brother has triggered widespread reactions online.

Many Ghanaians who came across the clip have shared mixed opinions amid his ongoing divorce discussions with his wife of over 16 years, Joana Quaye. The conversation has also been fuelled by claims surrounding a controversial “coin” settlement and his public display of wealth.

WALKALONE🇺🇸 wrote:

"Give time some time 😡."

Mimi Love💚💚💚 shared:

"Honestly he isn’t reserved."

Edinkra added:

"Hmmm time will tell."

peace wrote:

"Ay3 ka akonta😁."

Tina Aboagyiwaa added:

"419 boss."

FIDA Ghana has raised concerns over judicial remarks in a high-profile divorce ruling involving Joana Quaye. Photo credit: BillsMicroccredit, Jacobs Stock photography/Getty Images, BBC Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

International women lawyers weigh in on RNAQ divorce

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ghana has expressed strong concern over certain comments made in a recent High Court judgement involving Ghanaian millionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his former wife, Joana Quaye, describing the remarks as inappropriate and inconsistent with gender-sensitive adjudication.

In a petition addressed to the judiciary, FIDA Ghana said it was not challenging the court’s authority to determine disputes before it but was instead raising concerns about portions of the reasoning and language used in the judgment delivered on 20 January 2026.

The organisation specifically objected to remarks attributed to the presiding judge, suggesting that the petitioner, Joana Quaye, was “physically attractive” and “capable of remarrying anytime she felt like", arguing that such considerations were irrelevant to the determination of financial relief and alimony in divorce proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh