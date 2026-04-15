Kwame Asare Obeng criticised the government’s ban on the Toyota Voxy, arguing the decision was misplaced despite safety concerns

He questioned why other transport options like VIP buses remain in operation despite being involved in more deadly accidents

A Plus blamed Ghana’s road conditions as the real cause of accidents, sparking widespread debate and support for his stance online

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The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has sparked reactions after he weighed in on the Toyota Voxy ban.

A Plus Criticises Toyota Voxy Ban, Questions Why VIP Buses Still Operate After Deadly Accidents

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, the National Road Safety Authority announced a ban on the Toyota Voxy minivan for commercial transport in Ghana.

Graphic Online reported that the government has cited safety concerns linked to their design and illegal modifications for the ban.

In the weeks before the ban, the vehicle came under public scrutiny after being involved in multiple accidents.

This prompted an investigation into the growing use of the Voxy minivan as public transport, particularly after being converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive.

Presenting the committee’s final report in Accra, the Chairman, Godwin Kafui Ayetor, described the situation as a major threat to passenger safety.

“The manufacturer informed us that the Toyota Voxy is a minivan designed for young middle-class families, not for commercial passenger use. In other words, it is not designed for high mileage and is intended for use on paved roads."

A Plus reacts to Toyota Voxy ban

On Wednesday, April 15, the Gomoa Central MP took to his social media pages to heavily criticise the ban on the use of the Toyota Voxy for public transportation.

In the post shared to Facebook, A Plus said he found the ban misplaced, because other means of commercial transport, such as VIP buses, have been involved in far more accidents and never banned.

He shared a graphic with a news report about a recent accident involving a VIP bus that claimed 10 lives.

“The day I heard about the ban on Toyota Voxy vehicles due to accidents, I couldn’t help but ask; if that is the case, then why are VIP buses still on our roads? The Accra–Kumasi highway has claimed far more lives than HIV, yet we seem to accept it as normal,” he said.

A Plus added that the truth of Ghana’s poor accident record lies in the state of the nation’s roads and not any single type of vehicle.

“The vehicles and drivers play a role. But what kills most is the state of our roads—no streetlights, no proper road markings, and broken-down vehicles abandoned in the middle of the road, just to mention a few,” he added.

Kwame A Plus’s post on the Toyota Voxy ban sparked a debate on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing positive reactions to his argument.

The Facebook post shared by Kwame A Plus on the Toyota Voxy ban is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh