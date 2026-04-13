Carlos Queiroz describes his Black Stars role as a “mission” after being appointed by the Ghana Football Association

The Portuguese coach replaces Otto Addo and vows to bring experience, structure and commitment ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana face a tough group against England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team

Carlos Queiroz has described his appointment as head coach of the Ghana Black Stars as a “mission” rather than a routine managerial role as he begins work ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 73-year-old Portuguese tactician was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, replacing Otto Addo following his dismissal in late March after a string of disappointing friendly results.

Carlos Queiroz breaks silence after taking Black Stars job

Source: Getty Images

In his first official statement, Queiroz struck a measured yet determined tone, stressing responsibility and commitment as he takes charge of the four-time African champions at a critical moment.

In his opening message after being appointed by the GFA, he maintained a respectful and focused approach, underlining his dedication to the role.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude, responsibility and humility that I embrace this new chapter with the national football team of Ghana,” he said.

“Today, I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career.”

Queiroz, who has managed several national teams including Portugal national football team, Iran national football team and Egypt national football team, arrives with vast World Cup experience and a reputation for tactical discipline. His immediate focus will be to stabilise performances and prepare the Black Stars for a demanding group-stage campaign.

“This is not just another job — it is a mission,” he added. “I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge in service of the game and the happiness of the people.”

Ghana have been drawn against the England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team, presenting a significant challenge for the new coach with limited preparation time.

Queiroz takes charge at a pivotal stage, with the Black Stars gearing up for the World Cup following a period of transition. He is expected to bring structure, organisation and experience to the team.

Ghana will open their campaign on June 17, with Queiroz now tasked with quickly building a competitive side capable of rising to the occasion on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh