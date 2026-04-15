King Promise has emphasised that he values authenticity over accolades in his music-making process

The Afrobeats singer had limited releases and thus received fewer nominations this TGMA season

However, he has expressed confidence in the quality of his upcoming work and future impact

Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, King Promise, has declared that chasing accolades will never influence his creative process, insisting that authenticity remains at the heart of his music.

King Promise Speaks on TGMA 2026: "I Don't Make Music for Awards"

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on 3Lounge on 3FM alongside Nigerian music star Mr Eazi, the award-winning singer made clear that external pressure will not shape the kind of music he makes.

"I am not making music for awards. I cherish the awards, but I will not be pressured into making music," he stated.

The declaration comes despite the "Terminator" hitmaker holding the most prestigious honour at Ghana's premier music awards. King Promise explained that his relatively limited releases during the year under review account for his modest presence across award categories this season.

He stated that his collaboration with Mr Eazi, "See What We've Done," was the only project he officially submitted, earning a nomination in the Afropop Song of the Year category. His feature with Lasmid on "No Issues" also secured a nomination for Best Afrobeat Song of the Year.

When pressed on whether his reduced output was a calculated move following his Artiste of the Year victory, King Promise dismissed the suggestion outright.

"For me, music can't be calculated. It has to come from somewhere special. It's not because I won Artiste of the Year that I have to rush and make music just to win again," he explained.

Despite his relaxed approach to releases, the singer expressed strong confidence in the quality and impact of his forthcoming work, signalling that his best may still be ahead.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh