A Ghanaian man showed his appreciation to a driver by filling the fuel tank after being helped during a moment of need

In a post shared by Bubuashie KevinHart on Facebook, he said the driver's benevolent act touched him, hence his decision to buy him fuel

Ghanaians on social media who read the post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the generous act

A Ghanaian man was generous to a driver who had earlier been kind to him when he was stranded and needed help.

The young Ghanaian man who goes by the name Bubuashie KevinHart on Facebook narrated what made him fill up the fuel tank of the Abbosey Okai Macho.

Bubuashie KevinHart shows gratitude to a driver by filling his car tank. Photo credit: @enoch.odoi

Source: Facebook

The "Abossey Okai Macho" is a popular nickname for the Kia K-Series truck. The vehicle is often associated with spare parts dealers and local transportation in the Abossey Okai area and other places with similar businesses.

In a Facebook post, Bubuashie KevinHart indicated that he initially ordered an Uber, but the waiting time was too long, and so he cancelled the ride.

According to Bubuashie Kevin Hart, he decided to walk to a bus stop to catch a public bus, often referred to as a trotro. He saw the Abbosey Okai Macho driver on his way to the bus stop and asked for a ride.

"I was waiting for Uber to go to town, but the waiting time for the ride was 19 min. I cancelled it and decided to walk to the junction to pick a trotro. While walking, an Abossey Okai macho passed by, and I shouted 'junction!' and the driver stopped and asked me to hop in."

"When we were about to get to the junction, I asked him if he could take me to the nearest fuel station, which of course was the Almighty StarOil Ghana Ablekuma. He didn't complain and took me there, but my plan was actually to buy him some fuel. I asked how much can get his tank full, and he said GH¢30."

Bubuashie KevinHart asked the fuel attendant at the station to fill the tank. He spent GH¢60 to top up the fuel for the driver.

"So I told the fuel attendant to top up until his tank gets full. It rounded up to only GH¢60, and he was very grateful."

Man's kind act stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Bubuashie KevinHart on Facebook. Read them below:

Matilda Ngissah said:

"Morale of the story is. Be kind if you have a car and always have a half tank 😆 🤣 😂."

Helena Ansah wrote:

"I will be moving my things to Aburi in about a month's time. Will contact him."

Fiscal Fiscaliano said:

"Borga in town. Other borgas should learn and stop using borgasem to take people's distin."

Beryl Ibiba Jack wrote:

"Well done. That's so kind of you."

Grace Gyeng said:

"Someone is asking whether he's single."

Obaapa Doreen wrote:

"One good turn deserves another. If he lives at Ablekuma, drop his number."

Eric Amu said:

"Putting a smile on people's faces to make their day just wonderful."

Eric Amu wrote:

"That's awesome. More blessings to you, Man like Kelvinhart Bubuashie."

Joshua Nii Armah Lomotey said:

"Do good without looking back because you never know who's watching.. Good job, bro.. God Bless the Giver as well👊."

Adelaide Amartey wrote:

"Thoughtful of you. God bless you."

Nana Osompa said:

"That's good of you, borga."

John Dumelo distributes free fuel to taxi drivers at Haatso/ Photo credit: @The1957News/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

John Dumelo distributes Free Fuel

John Dumelo, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, distributed free fuel to taxi drivers at a filling station in Haatso.

The gesture formed part of a series of charitable acts by the actor-turned-politician, including free transport and food giveaways.

Netizens who chanced on the video praised Dumelo’s kindness, calling him a true servant of the people.

Source: YEN.com.gh