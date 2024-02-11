Ghanaian female dancers Afronnitaa and Abigail have made their country proud as they audition for Britain's Got Talent in stunning outfits

The young dancers have always inspired their fans with their matching outfits in viral dance videos

Some social media users have commented on Afronitaa and Abigail's trending videos and photos online

Ghanaian female dancer Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronitaa and her protégé, Abigail, who won TV3's Talented Kidz Season 14, are trending with their stunning outfits as they travel in style.

The beautiful and gifted female dancers wore matching outfits as they bid farewell to their family and friends at the Kotoka International Airport.

Ghanaian female dancers, Afronitaa and Abigail rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronitaa and Abigail wore white tops and classy made-in-Ghana cargo pants styled with white sneakers.

University of Ghana student Afronitaa looked ethereal in a cornrow braids hairstyle while Abigail rocked long twist locks.

Check out the photos below;

Afronitaa and Abigail show off their impressive dance moves

Talented dancers Afronitaa and Abigail looked elegant in casual outfits while hanging out together. Former DWP academy member Afronitaa wore black boots, while award-winning dancer Abigail turned heads in cute pink sneakers.

Watch the beautiful dance video below;

Ghanaian male dancer Champion Rolie has commented on Afronitaa's post on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Championrolie stated:

MY UK BABIES Prouda You

Dancegodlloyd stated:

Sowutuom!

Lisaquama stated:

Safetyyyyy

_asantewaaaa_ stated:

Two bright starsssssssss

Teamronita stated:

TALK AND DO GOD DID THIS ONE

bigkumz's profile picture

Abonten !

Realcesh stated:

Safe ✈️ ❤️

_.boytooforeign stated:

This girl, I see her at the Grammys dancing Oo, She good pass

_asantewaaaa_ stated:

My Daniiiiiii❤

Sheisrichael stated:

Safe ✈️❤️

officialstarter_ stated:

Ajorrr Bo ❤

demzy_baye stated:

Gone ❤️

dancelord_miracle stated:

Let’s goooo❤️

Afronitaa Looks Sporty In Stylish Jacket And Pants While Rocking Flawless Makeup Friday, December 29, 2023

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afronitaa, who shared her official Christmas photos on Instagram.

The gifted dancer looked amazing in a sports ensemble that she paired with white sneakers.

Dancegod Llyod, a well-known male dancer, has commented on Afronitaa's gorgeous photo session.

