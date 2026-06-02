Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa has responded to a defamation lawsuit, denying claims and hinting at legal action against the accuser

A businesswoman has claimed the televangelist failed to appear in court after suing her for alleged defamation and bribery requests

Social media reactions have highlighted public support for Agradaa amidst her ongoing legal challenges and defamation claims

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Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, has spoken publicly after being dragged to court by a businesswoman for alleged defamation.

Televangelist Agradaa publicly responds to the defamation lawsuit from a prominent businesswoman over bribe claims. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @sfmediaghana

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by TikTok page SF Media on Monday, June 1, 2026, the woman, who reportedly runs a non-governmental organisation (NGO), said she sued Agradaa at the Accra High Court after the televangelist claimed she had requested a bribe from her.

According to her, she filed her case in 2024, but since then, the televangelist had refused to appear in court even after being served with a writ.

Speaking at the court complex, the businesswoman claimed that a judge had finally agreed to move forward with the case and cautioned Evangelist Mama Pat to show up or face judgement.

According to SF Media, the case between the two originated from the case of Sarah Gold, a Ghanaian woman who claimed Nana Agradaa allegedly stole family gold she brought to her for blessing and subsequently attacked her and her child when they attempted to retrieve the valuables.

The TikTok video with details of Nana Agradaa's fresh legal woes is below:

Agradaa responds to businesswoman's defamation lawsuit

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Agradaa denied being embroiled in a fresh legal case months after her release from the Nsawam Female Prison.

She also denied rumours of being arrested by the police in relation to any current legal matters.

In response to the businesswoman's lawsuit, Agradaa hinted at taking legal action against her over some serious allegations she recently made against her.

The televangelist also questioned the woman's motive for publicly speaking about the case despite filing the lawsuit against her in 2024.

Nana Agradaa faces a fresh legal challenge at the Accra High Court months after her release from Nsawam Prison. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

She also accused her of allegedly being responsible for her eight-month incarceration at the Nsawam Female Prison.

She said:

"You, who have taken me to court, in this video, are making an allegation against me, saying that I took GH¢1,500 from somebody. Do you have evidence or proof? That one, I will leave it for my lawyers."

"The case was in 2024. Why are you now coming on social media to circulate this news? It is because you can't stand the blessings God is giving to me and where he is taking me to. You don't know what to do."

"You have made a big mistake by planning evil to take me to Nsawam prison, and God has brought me back with grace and anointing, so you can't stand it."

Agradaa noted that she had been tasked by God to lead a ministry and would not allow her enemies to deceive her loved ones and followers.

She cautioned that any individual who would falsely spread rumours of her being arrested on social media would rather land in prison.

The TikTok video of Agradaa responding to the businesswoman's lawsuit is below:

Agradaa's response to defamation lawsuit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Geoglo22 commented:

"Thank God for this clarification. May the blood of Jesus continue to shield you🙏🙏🙏🙏. I’m happy 🥰."

AbiberkMama Pat's Legal Troubles: Agradaa Accuses Businesswoman of Malicious Intent in Defamation Case Ba Dina wrote:

"What do you guys want from my mommy? Mommy, with God, all things are possible, okay 👍."

Angela said:

"Amen, God will protect you. It is all envy. We love you, mummy."

Prophet Nigel Gaisie sues Kumchacha for defamation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie sued Kumchacha in court for alleged defamation.

In a Facebook post, the man of God shared a copy of the writ of summons, which detailed the demands he tabled before the court.

Source: YEN.com.gh