A report by Daily Mail indicated that the couple was left 'heartbroken' after more than half of their guests who RSVP'd didn't attend their wedding.

Gray Narvaez-Dragion, an 18-year-old who is transgender and uses they/them pronouns, uploaded a video to TikTok showing multiple tables with no guests.

The now-viral video quickly gained traction online, with thousands of commenters expressing their disbelief at Gray's empty wedding scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A newlywed couple is counting losses after losing KSh 3.4 million on their big day.

The couple danced despite the disappointment. Photo: Gray Narvaez-Dragion/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A report by Daily Mail indicated that the couple was left 'heartbroken' after more than half of their guests who RSVP'd didn't attend their wedding.

Gray Narvaez-Dragion, an 18-year-old transgender who uses they/them pronouns, uploaded a video to TikTok showing multiple tables with no guests sitting at them.

Big disappointment

An overlaid caption on the clip, which had more than 5.2 million views when writing this report, explains: '88 people said yes... not even 40 showed up.'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video quickly gained traction online, with thousands of commenters expressing disbelief at Gray's empty wedding scene.

Many viewers slammed the guests for being rude, with one person writing: 'If you can't make it to a wedding TELL THE HOSTS - it's ok! They will save money with their caterer if you give notice! Don't lie!'

Other commenters sympathised with Gray, from the US, and shared similar horror stories from their big days.

Another person said the same thing happened to him, and after estimating 100 people would show up for his wedding day, only about 30 were in attendance.

Watch the video below:

While a third social media user revealed: 'Happened to my sister. We set the room for 80, and not even 30 came. We made the best of it but Oh my God. I would never do that to someone.'

Gray explained in the comment section that because so few people showed up for their weddings, they were forced to cancel their 'sparkler send off, private dance, [the] dinner [and] cut the entire reception short.'

The DJ also 'felt so bad [that] he made us use the photo booth I hadn't touched and took pics together.'

Top 5 Ghanaian Brides Who Stood Out With Their Corseted Kente Gowns And Elegant Hairstyles In February 2023

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about gorgeous Ghanaian women, including politicians' daughters, who married in February.

Most of these exceptional brides hired reputable Ghanaian fashion designers to create their corseted kente gowns.

Most intelligent, beautiful women who married in February 2023 hired pros to document and post their weddings online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke