One Mzansi nail tech showed her recycling-savviness by making nails out of old plastic bottles

TikTok user @nails_by_mgg exhibited her work as well as her fantastic innovation

People clapped for the woman and claimed she was pioneering planet-friendly claws in SA

People are all about being planet-friendly. However, it is not always easy. This Mzansi nail tech got recycling-savvy with plastic Fanta bottles, turning them into lush claws.

TikTok user @nails_by_mgg shows off her work as well as her amazing innovation. Image: TikTok / @nails_by_mgg

Source: UGC

The beauty industry is, unfortunately, one of the industries that is harsh on the planet. So, when you see beauticians doing something that protects the earth, it is to be admired.

The TikTok video shows how the nail tech turns plastic waste into fabulous nails

A Mzansi nail tech that goes by the TikTok handle @nails_by_mgg shared a video showcasing her invention. The excellent nail tech spends time cutting up old plastic Fanta bottles to make bases for nails.

Sharing the video, the lady showed off the fantastic nails she could create using plastic waste. Take a look:

Mzansi loves the planet-friendly invention and claims it is the way forward

Yes, this is what we like to see. Recycling is remarkable and people made it clear in the comments that this woman’s work is on point!

Read some of the hype:

@Stasia said:

"It’s about time we stopped patronising everything we see on the market!!! This is so amazing!!"

@Gladys Okiria said:

"The best way to save the planet."

@SHAWN said:

"Guys, I am using toilet rolls as blankets. The creativity is on another level."

@@KC fresh said:

If Fanta plastic bottles start getting scarce, I will hold you! Nice work out there."

@user6639839717042 said:

"You should have patented the idea. It's super awesome."

