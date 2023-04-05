Ghanaian musician Amaarae is one the talented and outspoken female musicians with a daring fashion sense

The 28-year-old has gone viral with the show-stopping ensemble she wore in a radio interview on 3FM

The songwriter was featured in the much-anticipated sequel of Black Panther, Wakanda Forever prologue

Ghanaian musician Amaarae has gotten social media users' attention with her new look. The talented musician wore a short sleeve white crop top showing off her tummy to an interview at 3FM, a subsidiary of Media General.

The 28-year-old singer Ama Serwaa Genfi paired her look with stunning baggy jeans and a black belt with spikes.

AJ Sarpong, Amaarae and Giovanni look classy in this photo. Source: @ajsarpong

Amaarae looked elegant in short African braids and flawless makeup for the Facebook live interview with Giovanni and AJ Sarpong.

The style influencer wore accessorized with a diamond cross pendant necklace and matching earrings, bracelets and fashionable rings.

Some social media users have commented on Amaarae's daring looks;

@pretty_blankson_

That was awesome I love her style

@akoaa_y3_jon

Flat tummy is childish.

@dg01335

Someone tell her Ghanaians are not used to this fashion style, they love banku too much in firesticks voice

@dimple_dorrent

I keep searching for her belly button

@mochi_katakuri1

Money is good oh… she gain weight tho.. but it all money weight. When you get rich u will understand. Some of you are broke in the comment section that’s why you are talking trash about her age

@_khaledjnr_

Who’s father’s jeans is this

@pretty_blankson_

That was awesome I love her fashion sense

@ukela_gloria

And this jeans is called?

@ernestina_nana_adoma

Which dressing is on point,eiiii you pipu too

@streetbillonaire

I like her confidence and she is beautiful as well

@equiarh_arthur_1

Those saying flat tummy no abeg is this flat

@raybrownofficial01

The stomach is not stomachingWei

