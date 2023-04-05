Ghanaian Musician Amaarae Shows Tummy After Rocking A Crop Top And Oversized Denim Jeans To A Radio Interview
- Ghanaian musician Amaarae is one the talented and outspoken female musicians with a daring fashion sense
- The 28-year-old has gone viral with the show-stopping ensemble she wore in a radio interview on 3FM
- The songwriter was featured in the much-anticipated sequel of Black Panther, Wakanda Forever prologue
Ghanaian musician Amaarae has gotten social media users' attention with her new look. The talented musician wore a short sleeve white crop top showing off her tummy to an interview at 3FM, a subsidiary of Media General.
The 28-year-old singer Ama Serwaa Genfi paired her look with stunning baggy jeans and a black belt with spikes.
Amaarae looked elegant in short African braids and flawless makeup for the Facebook live interview with Giovanni and AJ Sarpong.
The style influencer wore accessorized with a diamond cross pendant necklace and matching earrings, bracelets and fashionable rings.
Some social media users have commented on Amaarae's daring looks;
@pretty_blankson_
That was awesome I love her style
@akoaa_y3_jon
Flat tummy is childish.
@dg01335
Someone tell her Ghanaians are not used to this fashion style, they love banku too much in firesticks voice
@dimple_dorrent
I keep searching for her belly button
@mochi_katakuri1
Money is good oh… she gain weight tho.. but it all money weight. When you get rich u will understand. Some of you are broke in the comment section that’s why you are talking trash about her age
@_khaledjnr_
Who’s father’s jeans is this
@pretty_blankson_
That was awesome I love her fashion sense
@ukela_gloria
And this jeans is called?
@ernestina_nana_adoma
Which dressing is on point,eiiii you pipu too
@streetbillonaire
I like her confidence and she is beautiful as well
@equiarh_arthur_1
Those saying flat tummy no abeg is this flat
@raybrownofficial01
The stomach is not stomachingWei
