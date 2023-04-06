Award-winning Ghanaian musician Fotocopy is one of the young and talented stars with hit songs

The style influencer Kallai Nana Qwaachi popularly called Fotocopy, has a signature haircut which matches all his looks

The 7-year-old star wept bitterly in the studios of Okay FM as he apologized to Kuami Eugene in a trending video

Ghanaian musician Kallai Nana Qwaachi known in the entertainment industry as Fotocopy, is among the most stylish youngsters in the country.

The outstanding musician always accessorizes his looks with gold chains and unique African beads. YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Fotocopy in elegant outfits.

Ghanaian musician Fotocopy looks stylish in white outfits. Source: @fotocopymusic

Ghanaian musician Fotocopy rocks a customized tee shirt

The talented nine-year-old thrilled patrons at the maiden edition of the 'I Am Kasoa Concert' in March 2023.

He rocked a white tee shirt with his photo and stage name boldly printed on it. He styled his look with blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Ghanaian musician Fotocopy hangs out with award-winning rapper Eno Barony

The style influencer Fotocopy looked regal in a matching black kaftan and a colourful African print sleeveless jacket.

He wore a gold jewel, African beads and black native sandals to complete his look. Ghanaian female rapper Eno Barony looked classy in a red jumpsuit and black boots.

Ghanaian musician Fotocopy rocks a green Louis Vuitton tracksuit

Fotocopy, who recently expressed his disdain for Kuami Eugene, looked stylish in a designer ensemble for a live interview at Accra-based media house Joy FM to promote his event in March 2023.

Ghanaian Fotocopy slays in a double G outfit.

The talented musician looked fabulous in a white long-sleeve top, a double G sleeveless hoodie, and matching trousers. Fotocopy showed off his new haircut and heavy gold chains.

Ghanaian musicians Fotocopy and Piesie Esther perform together in lovely outfits.

Award-winning musician Piesie Esther invited the young star to perform at her twentieth-anniversary concert. Piesie Esther dazzled in a blue lace gown and elegant hairstyle.

Fotocopy looked simple in a white tee shirt and an African print ensemble for the trending event.

Fotocopy: Young Ghanaian Musician Weeps Bitterly As He Apologizes To Kuami Eugene Over Hate Comment

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana who invited singer Kuami Eugene and up-and-coming musician Fotocopy to the Okay FM studios to settle the conflict between the two.

Seven-year-old Fotocopy previously said that he detested Kuami Eugene after the artist disregarded a feature request, which many Ghanaians found offensive.

As Abeiku discussed the matter, Fotocopy broke down in severe tears, seemingly regretting his earlier statement and apologized to Kuami Eugene.

