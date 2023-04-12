Elikem Kumordzie's Pregnant Girlfriend Shows Skin In A Shiny Backless Outfit; Netizens Criticize Her Look
- The gorgeous pregnant girlfriend of Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie is trending with her maternity styles
- The heavily pregnant style influencer wore a backless dress to the star-studded event on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023, at Osu
- Many social media users have commented on her look after her partner publicly criticized Sarkodie and John Dumelo following their wardrobe malfunction
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem The Tailor and his girlfriend were among the top celebrities who graced the sunset brunch hosted by Ghanaian actresses Salma Mumin and Haillie Sumney.
The former Big Brother Africa housemate and talented fashion designer looked classy in a stylish colourful short shirt, matching trousers, and hat.
He completed his look with trendy white sunglasses and sneakers for the star-studded event.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Harold Amenyah's wife wins over the internet with her stylish white top and denim shorts at Kojo Soboh's birthday hangout
Elikem, The Tailor's partner, looked gorgeous in a glittering halterneck top and oversized pants that she styled with a Yves Saint Laurent bag. She looked elegant in a braided hairstyle and subtle makeup.
Some social media users have commented on the lovely video posted by Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa;
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below;
creamy_hargy
Elikem couldn't tell his wife to wear a g-string for this type of pants ey3 Obshe'shirt aa anka he will be showing where his wardrobe malfunction fell short smh!!!
linsfordboaten123
This generation paa de3 ahh so a man is happily walking with his wife dressing like this behind him ahh, well
linsfordboaIt's23
This generation paa de3 ahh, so I'man is happily walking with his wife dresdesigner'sthis behind him, ahh well
addidn'te_promoter
Why does he never hold her hand? Ah, she's pregnant, for God's sake
tonyrichyghana
Eeeee Anokwa, this generation has a big problem paaa ooo; we just got Ghana Rihanna here; wonso mpo woy3 bawee♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️
United Showbiz host MzGee looks gorgeous in a red blazer and ruffled tulle skirt for the Easter edition of the show
designed_by_denora
It's the grandma's underwear for me. I'm not shading; I love it
sophialabi
A designer's partner, you said??? And he didn't check how her underwear looked in the trousers or pants before they went out. #Sarkodie where you dey ooo
Watch the trending video below;
Elikem and his family rock matching outfits
Ghanaian Designer Elikem Trolls BET Winner Sarkodie After He Suffered Wardrobe During Music Video Shoot
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Elikem The Tailor, a fashion designer and former Big Brother Africa housemate, who criticized the celebrated musician Sarkodie for inappropriate clothing.
The official music video for the song Countryside, a collaboration between the BET winner and the Black Sherif, was being shot on location.
Michael Owusu Addo, known as Sarkodie, wore a short-sleeved buttoned shirt and tailored trousers.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh