The gorgeous pregnant girlfriend of Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie is trending with her maternity styles

The heavily pregnant style influencer wore a backless dress to the star-studded event on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023, at Osu

Many social media users have commented on her look after her partner publicly criticized Sarkodie and John Dumelo following their wardrobe malfunction

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem The Tailor and his girlfriend were among the top celebrities who graced the sunset brunch hosted by Ghanaian actresses Salma Mumin and Haillie Sumney.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate and talented fashion designer looked classy in a stylish colourful short shirt, matching trousers, and hat.

Elikem Kumordzie and his partner look elegant in colourful outfits. Sources: @ronnieiseverywhere @elikemkumordzie

He completed his look with trendy white sunglasses and sneakers for the star-studded event.

Elikem, The Tailor's partner, looked gorgeous in a glittering halterneck top and oversized pants that she styled with a Yves Saint Laurent bag. She looked elegant in a braided hairstyle and subtle makeup.

Some social media users have commented on the lovely video posted by Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below;

creamy_hargy

Elikem couldn't tell his wife to wear a g-string for this type of pants ey3 Obshe'shirt aa anka he will be showing where his wardrobe malfunction fell short smh!!!

linsfordboaten123

This generation paa de3 ahh so a man is happily walking with his wife dressing like this behind him ahh, well

linsfordboaIt's23

This generation paa de3 ahh, so I'man is happily walking with his wife dresdesigner'sthis behind him, ahh well

addidn'te_promoter

Why does he never hold her hand? Ah, she's pregnant, for God's sake

tonyrichyghana

Eeeee Anokwa, this generation has a big problem paaa ooo; we just got Ghana Rihanna here; wonso mpo woy3 bawee‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

designed_by_denora

It's the grandma's underwear for me. I'm not shading; I love it

sophialabi

A designer's partner, you said??? And he didn't check how her underwear looked in the trousers or pants before they went out. #Sarkodie where you dey ooo

Watch the trending video below;

Elikem and his family rock matching outfits

