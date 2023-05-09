Ghanaian style influencer Ruby Bediako stepped up her fashion game at the 2023 VGMA

The gorgeous billionaire's wife looked effortlessly chic in her black designer dress and elegant hairstyle

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako rocked a customised uniform with his brand's logo

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako wowed fashionistas on the red carpet with her glamorous look.

Ruby Bediako wore a simple but classy black ensemble for the star-studded event. She looked elegant in a long-sleeve dress while modelling in designer shoes.

Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife look classy in black outfits at the 2023 VGMA: Photo credit: ghkwaku @ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-two turned heads in her floor-length wrap with embellished buttons. She wore heavy makeup and gold earrings.

The style influencer Ruby Bediako looked splendid in her frontal hairstyle and shiny hair accessory as she smiled at the camera.

Ghanaian real estate mogul Cheddar looks dapper in a custom-made outfit

The businessman Nana Kwame Bediako donned a bespoke uniform with his logo. Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly called Cheddar, ditched his Mobutu hat as he rocked his natural haircut for the red carpet event.

Cheddar and his wife slay while on vacation after the 2023 VGMA

The wealthy couple Nana Kwame and Ruby are trending after posting a funny video of themselves while on vacation outside Ghana. The fashionistas looked classy in their beautiful outfits.

Source: YEN.com.gh