2022 YEN Entertainment Male style icon nominee, Osebo looked elegant by six designer brands at the 2023 VGMA

The fashion icon disclosed in an interview that most celebrities stepped up their fashion game as compared to the 2022 Music awards

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy was among the best-dressed personalities at the red-carpet event

Ghanaian entrepreneur Richard looked dapper in six designer outfits at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards' twenty-fourth edition.

The fashionista popularly called Osebo The Zara Man was named among the best-dressed male celebrities on the red carpet.

Fashion icon Osebo looks classy in designer sunglasses. Photo credit: @osebo_thezaraman

The boutique owner wore a Roberto Cavalli shirt and matching boots from the same brand. The chunky, lace-up silhouette enhances the eye-catching men's footwear pair. According to Farfetch, the boot is valued at $2,321.

He wore a classy jacket by Burberry that offers a bold design. He accessorized his look with Gucci sunglasses and rings designed by Ferrari and Versace.

The style icon impressed his followers and fashion enthusiasts with his well-groomed and coloured beard as he posed for stunning photos.

Osebo is one of the highly respected personalities in Ghana with a unique fashion sense and always sets trends for his followers.

Watch the red-carpet interview below;

