Ghanaian actress Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, has boldly shown off her makeup-free face online

The 23-year-old style influencer looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble and black sunglasses

Many social media users have commented on Gyakie's stunning looks in the viral Instagram photos

Ghanaian musician Gyakie has shown off her no-makeup face in stunning photos.

Ghanaian Musician Gyakie looks gorgeous in black frontal hairstyles. Photo credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

The award-winning artiste wore a black cotton blouse and stylish romper pants as she leaves Ghana for her international tour.

The 23-year-old looked classy in a long curly frontal hairstyle while showing off her acne-free face. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and an orange Babe Youth bag.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has commented on Gyakie's beautiful photos

Fella Makafui and some social media users reacted to Gyakie's photos.

Ghanaian Musician Gyakie Slays In A Sleeveless Thigh-High Dress And Heavy Makeup

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote that Gyakie, a musician from Ghana, looked elegant in a black dress during the 2023 VGMA at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The award-winning singer attended one of Ghana's most important music events sporting a lot of makeup and a beautiful, lustrous haircut.

The songbird, as she is known in the entertainment industry, accessorised her ensemble for the red carpet event with a black clutch purse.

Ghanaian Musician Gyakie Slays In Decent Oversized Outfits, Netizens Criticise Her "Poor Fashion Sense"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie delighting music fans with her performance but disappointing fashion enthusiasts with her appearance.

To perform at her birthday concert on December 18, 2022, at La Palm Royal Hotel, the female celebrity chose pregnancy-inspired attire.

Mr. Drew, Samini, and Sista Afia, among other notable musicians, were present to support the gifted and diligent artiste.

