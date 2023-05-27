Nana Ama McBrown and Jackie Appiah are always putting in efforts to stay on top of their fashion game

They have become the go-to female celebrities in Ghana to follow with trendy and effortlessly chic looks

Many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities comment on their looks on all social media platforms

Ghanaian celebrities like Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown and Joselyn Dumas have built successful acting careers alongside their side hustle as iconic fashion models for top fashion brands.

Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas look classy in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @jackieappiah @joselyndumas

They are among the A-listers, and their looks go viral weekly as they keep their followers up to date with their celebrity lifestyle.

YEN.com.gh shares seven stunning looks of top female stars in Ghana

Jackie Appiah looks fabulous in a custom-made dress by Duaba Serwaa

The A-lister Jackie Appiah was named among the best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with her customised dress by Duaba Serwaa.

Jackie Appiah stole the spotlight with her flawless makeup and charming hairstyle as she posed with her designer bag.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in an elegant outfit

The award-winning actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown wore an oversized silk short-sleeve shirt and palazzo pants.

She looked glamorous in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and gold jewellery pieces to host her new show on Onua TV.

Berla Mundi looks splendid in a stylish dress

The morning show host Berla Mundi looked classy in a bubble dress and strappy heels. The talented journalist wore a coloured frontal hairstyle that blended with her glowing skin.

Joselyn Dumas looked splendid in a stunning suit

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas wore a classy jacket and matching skirt to shoot the new trending series, Madame. The lead female character looked impeccable in a frontal hairstyle and unique jewellery set.

Stonebwooy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, rocks a pink dress

The award-winning dentist and wife of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy looked regal in a pink dress long-sleeve top and form-fitting skirt for a video shoot.

Dr Louisa Ansong glowed as she slays in a 360 frontal hairstyle and mild makeup in the video below.

Salma Mumin flaunts curves in a brown jumpsuit

The fashion entrepreneur and actress Salma Mumin looked fanatic in a see-through outfit and elegant hairstyle for this look.

Jackline Mensah flaunts cleavage in a black dress

Ghanaian TikTok star Jackline Mensah wore a black cleavage-baring dress for her birthday photoshoot while posing in a boat decorated with yellow flowers.

Nana Akua Addo talks About The Price Of Her AMVCA Dress And the Materials Used To Design It

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the dress Nana Akua Addo wore to the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards has received some juicy revelations from the Ghanaian actress and style influencer.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the mother of two extolled the virtues of her designing and makeup crew in Ghana and elsewhere.

She expressed gratitude to Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities for their support and encouragement in helping her become one of Africa's top fashion icons.

