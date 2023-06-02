Ghanaian musician Fantana has added a customised Christian Dior bag to her luxury bag collection

The new cast of Netflix's Young, Famous & African series looked daring as she rocked a skintight outfit

Fantana, the wealthy daughter of a Ghanaian politician, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, smiled beautifully in the viral Instagram post

Ghanaian musician and cast of Netflix's Young, Famous & African reality television series, Fantana posted her newest customised Christian Dior bag on social media.

Ghanaian musician Fantana and actress Jackie Appiah look classy in designer outfits. Photo credits: @jackieappiah @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

Francine Koffie slayed in a white Christian Dior crop top and skintight leggings styled with Hermes' oran sandals that cost GH¢7,800.

The stylish female celebrity with an infectious smile wore a black centre-parted frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup that blended with her skin.

Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee has commented on Fantana's Instagram post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments on Fantana's photos, including Cookie Tee's, below:

Cookieteegh stated:

Real Capotana

Sexystasha715 said:

I'm soooooooo glad that someone finally put Zari in her place. I love it from Philadelphia.

Funfact492 commented:

Fantana, first, your name looks like Kistar.

Ghananaija_updates wrote:

It is a customized bag. I think we should instead call u Fantana, the boss lady, or you're best friend Zari won’t agree

apple_jacks_jk16 posted:

It’s the “Real Dior” for me.. feeling a little shady today, huh?

sexystasha715 remarked:

I'm soooooooo glad that someone finally put Zari in her place. I love it from Philadelphia.

u_maameu noted:

No fake zonethe Dior is Doiringbig fanta

sechellah_necter added:

The mouth has already shut itself and closed the wire

Bleyka said:

Not “real Dior”, I’m crying zari is shaking in her boots

Check out Fantana's Instagram post below;

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks classy in Christian Dior swimwear

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah was the first Ghanaian celebrity to own a customised Christian Dior tote bag.

She looked effortlessly chic at the beach in expensive swimwear that matched her sandals and bag.

