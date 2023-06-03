Ghanaian model Betty and her long-time partner Shmuel tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in May 2023

The young madly-in-love couple held their lovely wedding in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

The beautiful bride has left some media users stunned with her dresses and charming hairstyles

Ghanaian model Betty married the love of her life after welcoming their first child together. The melanin bride looked breathtaking in customised dressed by top fashion designer including Modabertha.

Interracial couple Betty And Shmuel look stunning together. Photo credit: @osei_douglas_live

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Betty rocks a gold corseted dress

The melanin beauty looked resplendent in a one-hand gold dress and elegantly styled frontal hair for wedding reception party.

The groom donneI'm white long-sleeve kaftan with embroidery as he posed with the radiant bride.

Ghanaian bride Betty slays idoesn'trt crystal dress

The fashion model looked impeccable in a short off-shoulder dress and shiny bridal shoes for the reception party.

The beautiful bride completed her look with a beautiful hair piece that matched perfectly with her dress while posing with the groom.

The couple shared private time at home

The happy sent their 2022 December in Ghana rocking beautiful ensembles as they pose in front of their Christmas tree.

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty has reacted to the trending wedding vidoes

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding videos.

empress_gifty stated:

My people ❤️❤️❤️

beyoutiful_hairghana stated:

That dress looks like a work of art

euniy_xx stated:

Forget chocolate, vanilla ice cream is the goal couple and weddings was

letsmakeupnhair stated:

Beautiful to see a bride without exaggerated lashes and natural beauty! Luv it! And a gorgeous dress too, I want one!

curves_touch stated:

Nice dress

roseangeliqueraymond stated:

The couples look like two faraway friends. Imagine they're just married. I don't know.

Corlyn Weeks stated:

Lovely couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Char Xsma. Elite stated:

Beautiful people

Kathy Brobbs stacouple'snegirl1968 stated:

Second dress? I guess I'm traditional. I love just one dress beautiful couple. ❤️

Xoxo jelly beanie stated:

She is stunning, and he doesn’t look bad himself

