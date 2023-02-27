The chief executive officer of Manuel Beauty, Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang, talks about how his mother's demise changed his career path

The single father sheds tears as he reveals his mistreatment while working for a female boss in Ghana

As a Nigerian man in ghana, Emmanuel opens up about how he struggled to set up his dream beauty saloon in a reasonable vicinity

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Your past can't define your future. As a talented male hairstylist in a female-dominated industry Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang, from Oron in the Akwa state of Nigeria, reminisces on his childhood and how he became a beauty entrepreneur in Ghana.

Anita Akuffo, CEO of Manuel Beauty and 2014 GMB winner, Nana Ama Royal. source: @manuelsbeautty_gh

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the single father, Emmanuel, shares his odyssey with young entrepreneurs who aspire to be like him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Manuel Beauty shares his first braiding experience

Celebrity hairstyle hairstylist Emmanuel Anangatang describes his brand as a combination of hard work, consistency and determination. He fell in love with the art of braiding by chance, and passion drove him to become a professional.

Back then, I visited my parents during the school holidays in Cameroon. There was a lady who owned a beauty salon nearby.

I sat in the saloon watching her braids for hours and finally got the opportunity to try with her permission and supervision.

I excelled on my first try, and I started to practice. From there, I discovered the talent of braiding and styling.

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Ama Royal, looks classy in a two-piece outfit and corn roll by Manuel Beauty

Manuel Beauty gets teary about his mother's sudden demise and financial woes.

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. The death of one's parents is very devasting and unbearable when the children are young and not financially stable.

My dream was to become a scholar, but I continued braiding for my teachers and classmates in secondary school and university to make money for myself.

It was never to braid or become a stylist. But I finished school in 2015-2016; I decided to work small and make money because my mother was sponsoring me.

So, I came with a friend to ghana. I spent just a year in ghana in 2017, and my mom died.

So after my mom died, I lost hope in school and decided to stay back here and concentrate on my braiding and styling business.

Ghana's Most Beauty winner Akua looks elegant in denim jeans and long braids hairstyle

Manuel Beauty talks about his humble beginning as an entrepreneur

Most people become successful when passion meets opportunity. Emmanuel decided to find a solution to his financial predication instead of complaining about his unfortunate situation.

The initial capital was 2000 cedis, and then, I was in Teshie communication. But in that area, things like rent and houses are relatively cheap. I rented a small and manageable shop, GH¢1880, for two years. I ordered a mirror table that cost GH¢600 and owned the carpenter GH¢317.

It took me over two weeks for a good samaritan to loan me 400gh to pay the balance for my mirror table and buy a chair to start the business.

I had a hand dryer, comb, scissors, and that mirror table where the client could sit in the front during the braiding session. It took me three months to get everything I needed to set up the saloon.

Former beauty queen and media personality, Anita Akuffo looked stunning in a black floral dress and corn roll hairstyle by Manuel Beauty

Manuel Beauty dishes how long it took for him to book his first online client

Better late than never. Social media is an excellent platform to market any business and meet new clients.

I had a Facebook account but didn’t post details about my business, just the braids I have done for some clients.

One of my clients persisted and forced me to open an Instagram page because most female celebrities frequently use Instagram.

I was instantly discouraged due to internet data consumption. Eventually, I deleted the app but downloaded it again after constant persuasion.

I didn’t get any orders on Instagram for a year. No one texted me. But I kept posting, and things are picking up online by God's grace.

KNUST graduate and award-winning makeup artiste Martina shows off her new braids by Manuel Beauty

Manuel Beauty opens up about his first celebrity client

One must always know his terrain and avoid the element of surprise. Young and talented, Emmanuel upped his skills to satisfy the beauty needs of his new clients.

I braided for one particular client, Lucia, a staff at TV3, and her friend, 2010 Ghana’s Most Beautifull winner, Nana Ama Royal, who liked her hairstyle and requested my number.

After braiding for her, she shared the photos and mentioned my brand in her Instagram post. People started calling to book my services. After everything, she was still advertising my work at date rush.

Anywhere she goes, Nana Ama recommends Manuel's beauty to her friends. Sitting at home watching TV and hearing Manuel's beauty, I would be so happy. It was a dream come true.

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner and media personality, Emefa looks splendid in a black dress and charming corn roll by Manuel Beauty

Manuel Beauty shares his thoughts about the Ghana Beauty Awards

Legon graduate Rebecca Donkor founded Ghana Beauty Awards, which seeks to support and promote the Ghana Beauty Industry.

Yeah, she has set a new standard because it keeps people up. Because every brand now wants to have an award-winning brand, award-winning this and that. So it makes it people hard to get one of these to their name.

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian style influencer Nana Akua Addo rocks her stunning braids by Manuel Beauty

Manuel Beauty advises the youth you aspire to be the beauty entrepreneurs

The single father encouraged the youth to

My final words for people who want to be in the beauty is that they don't need to sit for the right time. The time is always right. Anything you have to do, do it now. It might take time for you to see the progress. Don't worry. Keep doing. Keep practising. Keep doing you. Keep perfecting your craft.

Time is not so far, and it's not so short. You'd see yourself here. It's a gradual process. Nobody wakes you and sees themselves at the top. Nobody wakes up, and everything falls.

It's slow, slow and patient. Don't let anybody put you under pressure. Do it gradually; you'll get where you want to be. Thank you. That's all.

Filmmaker and foodie Bailey Brown slays in a ponytail hairstyle by Manuel Beauty

Ken Sarpong: Meet the 26-Year-Old Ghanaian Jeweller Who Started His Business With Zero Capital

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businessman Ken Sarpong divulging how he launched a jewellery company with little money.

The University of Ghana graduate opens up to the fashion editor of YEN.com.gh about his business strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ken Sarpong discusses common issues jewellers have, particularly those who run an online business.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh