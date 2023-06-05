Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu is the newest female celebrity to rock a buzz-cut coloured hairstyle

The curvy talented content creator and brand influencer wore a daring outfit without makeup for her saloon session

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's new look and beautiful dance moves

Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu has gone viral with her new haircut. The young female celebrity with a voluptuous figure shared a video of herself at the saloon on TikTok.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu slays in an elegant dress. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: TikTok

She wore a spaghetti strap top and form-fitting leggings without makeup and stud earrings for her visit to the talented barber.

Watch the video below:

Hajia Bintu slays in a short dress

The fashionista looked fantastic in a short dress that could be styled differently for different occasions. She completed her classy look with gold drop earrings and mild makeup while wiggling her tiny waist.

Hajia Bintu looks sassy in a halterneck dress

The famous TikToker flaunted her cleavage in a deep-plunge halterneck dress while dancing to King Promise's Terminator song.

Hajia Bintu looked breathtaking in flawless makeup and two stud earrings to match her gorgeous look.

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

Queen Rutty said:

You look pretty with short hair

Lifestyle stated:

You look stunning

Bra Emma mentioned:

That boldest moment you made to cut your hair says it all… No time to stress

Akua kimmy❤ added:️

U have look like fella maakaafui

Ted Ennio Ouedraogo wrote:

your body gives me chills

qυєєи σf нєαятѕ posted:

My goodness, babes, you look sweet. It soothes you. Love it.

