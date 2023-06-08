Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei has stunned her social media followers with her latest collection of footwear

The beauty ambassador looked elegant in a three-piece outfit and black designer sandals for her dance challenge

The Onua FM/TV presenter keeps experimenting with her looks to become a top-style influencer in Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has stepped up her fashion sense since she suffered a huge wardrobe malfunction at Nana Ama McBrown's unveiling in March 2023.

The TikTok star made a bold fashion statement at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) with her cleavage-baring green corseted dress and high heels.

Felicia Osei continues to win over social media users with her elegant work outfits and choice of footwear.

In a viral dance video, the Onua FM presenter looked fabulous in a stunning sleeve jacket and matching oversized pants. She sported black Isabel Marant's Madee sandals with moulded footbeds and padded straps for comfort and style.

Felicia Osei and two evicted Perfect Match Xtra contestants, Ali and Ruth, performed the Terminator dance challenge after a fun interview.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has commented on the Instagram post by Felicia Osei

YEN.com.gh has compiled some media reactions below:

_asantewaaaa stated:

Odo broni❤️

Dennis Steroland stated:

The infectious smile

Ruth_date_rush stated:

Fine mama

Ali_daterush stated:

Beautiful❤️❤️❤️

heelstopchic__ stated:

Woho twa wae

whole_gang_winning_ stated:

Can’t breathe when the Queen is around

Mondokay stated:

OK, girls nyina class perfect

Jonathan Ayerteynomo stated:

Super Lady ❤️

abena796 stated:

I love your sense of fashion, nice outfit.

Felicia Osei, Ali and Ruth perform the Terminator dance challenge

Felicia Osei rocked her comfy designer shoes while performing the Terminator dance challenge with Ali and Ruth.

Watch the video as Felicia Osei talks about her poor fashion sense on live radio

The TikToker Felicia Osei pleaded with her fans to forgive her for not meeting their expectations with her look at the unveiling of Nana Ama McBrown.

