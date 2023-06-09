Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has won over social media users with her stunning makeup look

The 39-year-old looks effortlessly chic in a red wrap dress and beautiful black turban for her makeup session

Some Ghanaian celebrities including Gloria Sarfo has commented on Jackie Appiah's makeup video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has inspired her followers with her glamorous new makeup look. The style icon opted for the timeless smokey eye look that go with every look whether red carpet, star-studded event or a casual date.

Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah slays in beautiful makeup. Photo credit: @chelseablaq

Source: Instagram

Most celebrities choose flawless smokey eye look when they want to make a bold statement on their date night. A darker eye looks good on almost everyone, whether it be in deep black, emerald, or subtle brown and bronze tones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Jackie Appiah's elegant makeup was done by one of her longest makeup artist Chelsea Blaq. The talented actress looked fabulous in a long curly hairstyle and a black turban while posing for the makeup transformational video.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning makeup look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below;

Gloria Sarfo stated:

You're goodAnd Jackie is beautiful❤

Amyposh Studio stated:

It’s giving flawless beat❤️

feliciaasante4 stated:

Beautiful ❤️

ewura_ama_1 stated:

When gasoline meets fire….this is lit

lola_baart stated:

This is the one for her. She should stay loyal to this makeup artist

Jprettysep stated:

I can't wait to come to GH so you can do my makeup, I do admire your glow ✨️

doe_edinam stated:

This isn’t just smoke. It’s fire with beautiful smoke you can bask in ….on point *100

Geifty stated:

I loooooove❤️ It’s smoking hot in here

Prikels hairltd stated:

See as woman fineee

vee_signatures stated:

She’s effortlessly beautiful

Watch the video below;

Jackie Appiah slays in a white jacket

One of the top fashion icons in Ghana, Jackie Appiah stepped out in a white jacket paired with black tee shirt and skintight leggigs. She rocked a black Chanel bag and sunglasses for this look.

Ghanaian Actress Looks Extremely Beautiful Without Makeup; Video Drops

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and style icon Jackie Appiah offers the greatest skincare guidance on social media.

In the brief video, the affluent female celebrity gave suggestions while exposing her bare face to the world in her exquisite residence.

One of Ghana's best actors, Jackie Appiah has a demanding schedule yet perfect skin despite everything.

5 Times Ghanaian Actress And Style Icon Repeated Her Designer Bags To Create New Looks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's vast collection of designer bag valued over $1,000.

The creative stylists on the fashion influencer's team have provided advice on how to coordinate your looks with the same expensive bag and become the topic of the town.

As can be seen on her Instagram feed, Jackie Appiah owns practically all of the luxury labels, including Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Chanel, Gucci, and Lanvin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh