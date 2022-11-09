Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Extremely Beautiful Without Makeup; Video Drops
- Ghanaian actress and style influencer Jackie Appiah is giving the best skincare advice on social media
- The wealthy female celebrity in the short video showed her bare face to the world while giving tips in her beautiful home
- Jackie Appiah is one of the top actresses in Ghana with a busy schedule yet she has a spotless and flawless skin
Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has given her nine million followers on Instagram a glimpse of her skincare beauty routine.
The A-lister actress has shared a video featuring her favorite skincare products and how to use them in a do-it-yourself tutorial video.
In the short clip, the rich female celebrity, Jackie Appiah gave a step-by-step procedure for her daily routine resulting in her flawless skin.
The fashionista was spotted wearing a silky animal print pajamas top, a white turban and an expensive necklace.
sir1sedrick
Oh, Jackie de3 you dey bee oo. No make ups mpo ni herrhh
vivian_louis222
My number one mama for life after you na you I love you
emelia4real67
You’re doing the most
rosenik3
Ever pretty and young looking babe ❤️
krysshef
My beautiful Jackie
akua_afriyie_agyekum
See skin
femzy6725
Look at how charming and pretty your face is ❤️
iam_adwoa_kyerewaa
My sister is too pretty ❤️
addictweargh
Gorgeous
deeonlyedwin
Keeping skin refreshed is necessary ❤️❤️❤️
nathantegey
It looks so nice madam
Jackie Appiah repeats her luxury bags to create new looks
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and style icon, Jackie Appiah whose love for expensive and exclusive designer bags and shoes is unmatched.
The style influencer and her team of talented stylists have shared advice on how to style your looks with the same designer bag and become the talk of the town.
According to Jackie Appiah's Instagram page, she owns nearly all of the designer brands, including Christian Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Lanvin, and Balenciaga.
The least expensive of her collection of luxury designer bags is over $1,000. Other female celebrities like Joselyn Dumas, Hajia 4reall, Juliet Ibrahim, and Yvonne Nelson have similar bag collections as seen on Instagram.
Source: YEN.com.gh