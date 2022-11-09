Ghanaian actress and style influencer Jackie Appiah is giving the best skincare advice on social media

The wealthy female celebrity in the short video showed her bare face to the world while giving tips in her beautiful home

Jackie Appiah is one of the top actresses in Ghana with a busy schedule yet she has a spotless and flawless skin

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has given her nine million followers on Instagram a glimpse of her skincare beauty routine.

The A-lister actress has shared a video featuring her favorite skincare products and how to use them in a do-it-yourself tutorial video.

In the short clip, the rich female celebrity, Jackie Appiah gave a step-by-step procedure for her daily routine resulting in her flawless skin.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah looks stunning without makeup. Source@jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The fashionista was spotted wearing a silky animal print pajamas top, a white turban and an expensive necklace.

sir1sedrick

Oh, Jackie de3 you dey bee oo. No make ups mpo ni herrhh

vivian_louis222

My number one mama for life after you na you I love you

emelia4real67

You’re doing the most

rosenik3

Ever pretty and young looking babe ❤️

krysshef

My beautiful Jackie

akua_afriyie_agyekum

See skin

femzy6725

Look at how charming and pretty your face is ❤️

iam_adwoa_kyerewaa

My sister is too pretty ❤️

addictweargh

Gorgeous

deeonlyedwin

Keeping skin refreshed is necessary ❤️❤️❤️

nathantegey

It looks so nice madam

Jackie Appiah repeats her luxury bags to create new looks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and style icon, Jackie Appiah whose love for expensive and exclusive designer bags and shoes is unmatched.

The style influencer and her team of talented stylists have shared advice on how to style your looks with the same designer bag and become the talk of the town.

According to Jackie Appiah's Instagram page, she owns nearly all of the designer brands, including Christian Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Lanvin, and Balenciaga.

The least expensive of her collection of luxury designer bags is over $1,000. Other female celebrities like Joselyn Dumas, Hajia 4reall, Juliet Ibrahim, and Yvonne Nelson have similar bag collections as seen on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh