Ghanaian bride and fashion entrepreneur Keisha Quateshia Green made such a beautiful bride with her custom-made dresses

The stunning bride wore different bridal hairstyles and makeup looks for her luxurious wedding

The good-looking groom looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo for the white wedding reception

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Keisha Green tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony that went viral on social media.

The philanthropist, who had a car accident in 2020, wrote a touching message to her new husband on social media after their wedding in May 2023.

Ghanaian couple Keisha Green and Quateshia look rock white outfits. Photo credit: @iamkeishagreen

Ghanaian bride Keisha Green slays in a beautiful kente dress

The celebrity couple looked ethereal in matching kente colours for their traditional wedding. The stunning bride wore a cleavage-baring corseted kente dress and an elegant gele headwrap.

The groom looked regal in a kente wrap and beautiful accessories that depict royalty.

The beautiful bride looks ravishing in a gorgeous white gown

The stunning Ghanaian bride slayed in a deep-plunge neckline dress with one puff sleeve. The talented fashion designer used see-through beaded lace to design the long sleeves and the neckline.

The dress has unique features, including a detachable long train and a side bow tie that makes her stand out.

Ghanaian bride Keisa Green writes a touching message to her husband

The beautiful couple looked perfect together in beautiful wedding outfits for their white wedding. In an Instagram post, the talented bride wrote,

What you’ve done for me eyes haven’t seen, and ears haven’t heard ….

When I watch videos of you and me, I find myself crying. You are truly what I needed. Thank you for your genuine love for me.

They say the Queen protects the King, but the peace & safety you bring allow me to make the moves that protect the entire Legacy

I’m so in Love with you ❤️ I’m so happy I get to spend the rest of my life with you

Ghanian bride Keisha Green and her husband spend quality time together

The beautiful couple spent their vacation at Aqua Safari in Ghana. Keisha Green shares her experience in this video.

