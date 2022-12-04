The beautiful daughter Valerie Obaze is among the stylish Chief Executive Officers in the beauty officer

The mother of three has an impeccable fashion sense, and a love for elegant African braids styles is unmatched

The philanthropist and beauty entrepreneur Valerie Obaze's skincare brand has won many awards in Ghana and beyond

Beauty entrepreneur and one of the beautiful daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze, is our style influencer for the week.

The mother-of-three has a unique fashion sense as she works with top fashion brands and stylists to carefully select ensembles that match her personality as a Chief Executive Officer and a daughter of the First Family of Ghana.

Valerie Obaze, married to a Nigerian, is the founder of an award-winning luxury skincare brand in Ghana.

She also serves as a board director for three foundations, My Sister's Keeper Ghana, The Women of the Savannah Development Project (WSDP), and Outpouring to the Nations (OTTN), of which I am a founder member of two and a board member of one.

1. Valerie Obaze in Tiffany Amber's wrap dress

The philanthropist proved she is a fashionista and trendsetter as she rocked the yet-to-released piece from Tiffany Amber's collection. She dazzled in the long-sleeve dress as a panelist for the 2022 Beauty West Africa Trade-show and Conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

2. Valerie Obaze stuns in Christie Brown's dress

The womanprenuer looked absolutely gorgeous in a Christie Brown dress that suits her great personality. She styled her looks with black net stockings and boots while flaunting her Chanel bag.

3. Valerie Obaze slays promotes African styles

The bossy lady is friends with people in position some of whom are also fashion designers. She looked ethereal in this striped and African print dress. Valerie has an impressive shoe game as we have seen in all her Instagram photos.

4. Valerie Obaze looks classy in a white dress

The mother-of-three is always the life of the party with her blond braids and elegant dresses. She pulled off this off-shoulder white jumpsuit paired with a summer hat. She wore mild makeup and red lipstick that matched her eyebrows shade.

5. Valerie Obaze looks regal in a white shirt

The gorgeous Chief executive officer certainly knows how to steal attention even with this casual look. She wore a white long-sleeve shirt paired with ripped denim jeans. She styled her looks with extremely long high heels for this photoshoot.

Jackie Appiah hangs out with Akufo-Addo's daughter in white dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and beauty mogul Valerie Obaze both sporting stunning white outfits.

Jackie Appiah, a style icon, looked effortlessly stylish in a floor-length, low-neck white jumpsuit. Jackie displayed her cleavage while wearing a belted outfit.

The Canadian-Ghanaian actress delivered a flawless makeup performance and a stunning smile for the camera. She wore a brown summer hat that partially hid her center-parted, shiny hairstyle.

The award-winning actress completed her look with a piece of expensive gold jewelry and a square designer bag from her enviable bag collection.

