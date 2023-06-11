Ghanaian musician Mzbel famous for her hit song, 16 Years is expecting another child

The beautiful style influencer and serial entrepreneur broke the news on social media with her stunning pregnancy photos

Ghanaian celebrities including Selly Galley, Nikki Samonas and award-winning Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah have commented on Mzbel's Instagram post

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has gone viral with her breathtaking pregnancy photos. The mother-of-one looked stunning in a floor-length cleavage-baring dress to announce the good news on social media.

Ghanaian musician Mzbel looks elegant and hairstyle. Photo credit: @mzbel

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has commented on Mzbel's stunning pregnancy photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

selly galley stated:

My goodness! Such good news today . I am super excited for you, Bel. Awww ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations

ameyaw112 stated:

Congratulations

nadia_gyimah stated:

Aww, congrats, sis❤️❤️❤️

amajudith5 stated:

I tap into your blessings, goddess... Congratulations

aba_the_great1 stated:

We are keeping our husband on the low. For this, I will never enter!

mijay2021 stated:

Awwww, somebody will die today. Congrats legend

official_elisheba stated:

Now who’s the old lady now they should come and see. Aawww, I love this for you very much. You will make a gorgeous mama

akosuasarpong33 stated:

Congratulations Akua ❤️❤️❤️

Kani Gloria stated:

Big congratulations ❤️

mari_gyataa stated:

Pregnancy does look good on you…..god mama to be

Check out the photos below;

Watch the video from Mzbel's pregnancy photoshoot

