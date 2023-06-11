43-Year-Old Ghanaian Musician Mzbel Glows In A Cutout Dress And Elegant Hairstyle For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot
- Ghanaian musician Mzbel famous for her hit song, 16 Years is expecting another child
- The beautiful style influencer and serial entrepreneur broke the news on social media with her stunning pregnancy photos
- Ghanaian celebrities including Selly Galley, Nikki Samonas and award-winning Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah have commented on Mzbel's Instagram post
Ghanaian musician Mzbel has gone viral with her breathtaking pregnancy photos. The mother-of-one looked stunning in a floor-length cleavage-baring dress to announce the good news on social media.
Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has commented on Mzbel's stunning pregnancy photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
selly galley stated:
My goodness! Such good news today . I am super excited for you, Bel. Awww ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations
ameyaw112 stated:
Congratulations
nadia_gyimah stated:
Aww, congrats, sis❤️❤️❤️
amajudith5 stated:
I tap into your blessings, goddess... Congratulations
aba_the_great1 stated:
We are keeping our husband on the low. For this, I will never enter!
mijay2021 stated:
Awwww, somebody will die today. Congrats legend
official_elisheba stated:
Now who’s the old lady now they should come and see. Aawww, I love this for you very much. You will make a gorgeous mama
akosuasarpong33 stated:
Congratulations Akua ❤️❤️❤️
Kani Gloria stated:
Big congratulations ❤️
mari_gyataa stated:
Pregnancy does look good on you…..god mama to be
Check out the photos below;
Watch the video from Mzbel's pregnancy photoshoot
