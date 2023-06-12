Ghanaian musician Mzbel shared beautiful photos from her pregnancy photos over the weekend

The 43-year-old looked fabulous in a stunning custom-made dress and beautiful hairstyle for the photoshoot

The style influencer completed her look with a trendy clutch purse and gold block high heels

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, popularly called Mzbel, has turned heads with her elegant new photos. The style influencer looked splendid in a glamorous dress with billowing sleeves for her pregnancy photoshoot.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel slays in beautiful gold accessories. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

The 43-year-old musician looked regal in her natural afro ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup for the trending photos.

Mzbel accessorised her look with big loop earrings, a gold wristwatch and unique bracelets to match her face.

The heavily pregnancy singer wore stylish gold block heels while posing from different angles for the photoshoot.

Menaye Donkor Muntari and other celebrities have reacted to Mzbel's pregnancy photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments belo.;

Menaye Donkor reacted:

❤️

empress_gifty stated:

Soo happy for u

Selly Galley wrote:

My goodness! Such good news today . I am super excited for you, Bel. Awww ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations

Nikki Samonas reacted:

ameyaw112 stated:

Congratulations

Minalyn Touch stated:

Congratulations love. ❤️❤️❤️

Nana Ayeyie said:

Gorgeous!!! Congratulations

Akua Konadu commented:

Congratulations, Akua Papabi. We bless God for this miracle awwww, girl am so happy for you. It looks good on you.

Ophelia Nyarko added:

What God can not do does not exist; oh, I'm happy for you Congratulations

Queenie Kaye remarked:

You are glowing in happiness, richness, face, and lip. Everything's about u. You are blessed, and Mzbelievers are happy for u❤❤

Anita Amankwah stated:

OOO MY GOODNESS this is priceless!!!!! I am extremely excited for ya… yaaay

Fremah Rubby Darling said:

The way I am happy for this woman. May God see throughout this journey

Adepabi Inkoom noted:

Wonderful, that's soo beautiful congratulations to you, sweet 16. Wishes for safe delivery

Check out the photos below:

43-Year-Old Ghanaian Musician Mzbel Looks Regal In A White Tailor-Made Suit And Charming Hairstyle

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mzbel, one of the talented female superstars with an unrivalled sense of style.

The 43-year-old remains stunning in unique outfits created by prominent fashion designers like Pascaline Edwards.

The businesswoman is one of Ghana's brightest female superstars who run successful companies.

