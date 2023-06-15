Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau stepped out in style as he presented a certificate to his son during his graduation

The young fashionista Sir Bota looked fabulous in a tailor-made suit and elegant shoes for the event

Many social media users have congratulated the young and smart high school graduate after his father shared some beautiful photos online

Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame, has proudly shared videos and photos from his son's graduation. Sir Kwame Bota graduated from high school at Galaxy International School on scholarship.

Okyeame Kwame and Sir Kwame Bota pose together at Galaxy International School graduation. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame

Proud parents Okyeame Kwame and his beautiful wife, Annica, looked flamboyant in elegant outfits at the event.

The Rap Doctor, as Okyeame Kwame is often called, wore a white outfit and matching white trousers. He completed his look with white designer shoes.

Talent manager and brand architect Annica Nsiah-Apau looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve top and shiny short skirt while rocking her natural afro hair.

The high school graduate looked dapper in a perfect-fit suit and black shoes for the memorable event.

Sir Kwame Bota encourages other Ghanaian students to apply for scholarships

The young celebrity Sir Kwame Bota donned his blue school outfit and trendy hairstyle as he encouraged Ghanaian students to apply for scholarships at Galaxy International School.

Ghanaian musician Prince Bright and others commented on Okyeame Kwame's post

Princy Bright stated:

Sir has always been sir congratulations young king

purplesandy23 stated:

This is so beautiful to watch. Congratulations, champion

Mr Amankwah stated:

Awwww, this is awesome, congratulations once again.

Martha. Oppong stated:

Congratulations to your son. He looks so much like you.

quench1 stated:

Congrats Young Champ. Keep going

