Nana Ama McBrown dressed down elegantly in a kente dress and classy short heels for the Father's Day edition of the Onua Showtime program

The 45-year-old style icon dazzled in a simple frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup

Ghanaian music celebrities Kwabena Kwabena and Pat Thomas looked dapper in classy outfits while performing together for the audience

Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown looked gorgeous in a beautiful kente outfit as she hosted popular male actor and musicians on the Father's Day edition of the Onua Showtime program.

Nana Ama McBrown, Pat Thomas and Kwabena Kwabena pose together in beautiful photos. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in a kente dress

The talented host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, wore a flared kente dress designed with stretchy pleated fabric.

The 45-year-old styled the collared dress with a shoulder-level bob frontal hairstyle and round loop drop earrings.

She wore black pointed short heels as she posed for the cameras in the trending photo shared by Onua TV.

Kwabena Kwabena and Pat Thomas perform on Onua Showtime

Veteran Ghanaian musician Pat Thomas donned a white kaftan and black shoes. He accessorised his look with a white hat, gold wristwatch and different-shaped rings.

Ghanaian musician and guitarist George Kwabena Adu, popularly called Kwabena Kwabena, wore a tie and dye-inspired long-sleeved shirt and yellow linen palazzo pants.

Paa George rocks an African print shirt

Veteran Ghanaian actor Paa George looked regal in an African print shirt and brown trousers as he showed off his dance moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh