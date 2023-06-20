Kumawood actor Big Akwes has disclosed that movie producer Miracle Films asked him to go for this signature look to distinguish him from other actors

Big Akwes stated that he isn't baldheaded as most Ghanaians perceive him to be

He compared his hairstyle to that of famous Ghanaian pastor Nigel Gaisie during his appearance on United Showbiz

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes, born Christian Akwasi Asamoah, has revealed the inspiration behind his signature hairstyle.

Kumawood actor Big Akwes talks about his hairstyle

Source: Instagram

The famous actor revealed that his movie producer Miracle Film encouraged him to get his look to make him stand out in the Kumawood movies.

As a guest on United Showbiz, the radio and television presenter looked dashing in a white shirt, grey suit, and quality leather shoes.

Some social media users have commented on Big Akwes's video posted by UTV

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nicholas Kwabena Ankomah stated:

Saturdays, the show was superb. I laughed my heart out throughout

Dave Neneekwa stated:

I like this question which kind of hairstyle is that

Sarah Tutuwah stated:

The Lord is my barber

Skillionz Emmanuel stated:

The way Lil Win laughs will even make you laugh when you are crying

Thomas Frimpong stated:

My Kumawood people will never disappoint you

Eddie Kwofie stated:

Lil Wayne said he resembles a predator with his style of hair ahh

Phizzy Frimpson stated:

Big Akwes is indeed Big. He talks in proverbs.

nana_osei_skyboy stated:

Big Akwes looks very lovely and handsome with his looks

afriyie_88_maxx.ll stated:

Alone the hairstyle reminds me of a movie that I watched

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian actor Lil Win mocks Big Akwes

Ghanaian actor and businessman Lil Win posted a video of Big Akwes rocking his new hairstyle on his official Instagram page.

Big Akwes And Lil Win "Fight" Hard On United Showbiz, Video Causes Stir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actors Big Akwes and Lil Win getting into a heated dispute that almost got violent on UTV's United Showbiz.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the two participated in a panel discussion on the popular series with other guests.

Online viewers' reactions to the video of the two Kumawood actors' dispute have been conflicted.

Big Akwes Reveals Why He Stopped Giving To Charity, Lil Win Disagrees With Him

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Big Akwes divulging the reasons for his decision never to perform any philanthropic activity in the nation.

He said that a personal incident where donated goods were sold to a supermarket store influenced his choice.

The actor made this known while discussing Stonebwoy's commissioning of four boreholes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh