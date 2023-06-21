The beautiful wife of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has left her followers shocked with her natural beauty

The health professional looked flamboyant as she stepped out in a classy outfit and hairstyle.

The powerful young couple, Irene Amenyah and her good-looking husband, have an excellent fashion sense

Irene Amenyah, the wife of award-winning Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah, has pure beauty and a high fashion sense. Irene never ceases to amaze her followers with a simple yet sophisticated look.

Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene look stunning together. Photo credit: @iammrsamenyah

Source: Instagram

Irene wore a floral print turtleneck sleeveless dress as she was being chauffeured around. Irene looked elegant in a centre-parted blunt-cut hairstyle while showing off her smooth bare face.

Some social media users have commented on Irene Amenyah's flawless look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Doryn Luv stated:

You're pretty, but I have a question where was this hair

n.k_magic stated:

My beautiful daughter. Enjoy God’s grace, medo.

gremot_vogue stated:

de ring is ringing, de hair is hairing n, de skin is skinning

maiyaa_cutie stated:

Skin is giving luxury ❤️

your_favorite_no9_girl stated:

Always be you, natural and beautiful ❤️

empressvee1 stated:

Yes, you’re beautiful, sis❤️

eugeniaannansafakor stated:

You are just beautiful inside out. Don't know, but that's what my spirit tells me. Enjoy your day, dear

thelcee15 stated:

I love how you are supper cool

Irene Amenyah looks ethereal in an African print dress

The gorgeous health professional Irene Amenyah looked exquisite in a short long-sleeved African print dress. She wore a long centre-parted wig and mild makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh