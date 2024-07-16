Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has taken over the internet with her outfit for her son's dedication event

The happily married woman dressed down decently in a simple white lace dress and a giant gele

Some social media users have sent well wishes to the young celebrity mom and her wealthy husband

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, inspired her followers with her fabulous outfit for her son's dedication in the US.

The celebrity mother, always on our radar regarding her outfit selection for star-studded events, has finally invested in her looks.

Asantewaa wore a long-sleeve corseted Aso Oke designed with brown mesh and a white dress for a private event in the US.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has worn a fabulous outfit for her son's dedication in the US. Photo credit: @asantewaa

She looked fierce in a white gele and accessorized her look with a white beaded purse, all while flaunting her bare face free of makeup.

Asantewaa wore beautiful yet simple stud earrings to complete her fabulous look for the photo shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye comments on Asantewaa's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

tracey_boakye stated:

"Baby Maame ❤️"

Officialldelta stated:

"LOOK AT YOUUU!!!"

Akosuanala stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God is good

___cookie_xx stated:

"I looove your look❤️❤️"

osei__felicia stated:

"The Lord is indeed a good Lord❤️"

call_me_sahada stated:

"Chai you too fine!!!"

flawlessbynicky_ stated:

"That your Gele @_asantewaaaa_. I can tell that you didn’t come to play!"

miss_sandra_boateng stated:

"Congratulations medo"

asantewaaa_addict stated:

"Biggest ASA❤️"

Qwequmidnight stated:

"Congratulations ❤️buh u rich paa oo"

i_am_xorlali stated:

"Let me just pray my prayer and go. God, please, as you have remembered @_asantewaaaa_, please remember me too. Amen. Congratulations, Obaaaa ❤️."

Asantewaa looks regal in a beautiful lace ensemble

Beauty influencer Asantewaa looked exquisite in a princess-like green lace ensemble and gold jewellery set for her photoshoot.

She looked terrific in heavy makeup and a frontal lace hairstyle as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

