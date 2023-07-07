Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum is set to tie the knot with her fiancé on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Ahead of the wedding, Tima has released pre-wedding photos showing the face of her husband-to-be, Dominic

Martha Ankoamh, Funny Face, and other colleagues of the on-air-personality have poured congratulations on her

On-air personality Tima Kumkum, known in private life as Cynthia Tima Yeboah, has flaunted her fiancé, Dominic, ahead of their nuptials.

Tima Kumkum is set to marry Dominic on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in a wedding ceremony hashtagged #DeeCee23.

The Adom TV and Hitz FM presenter has been giving hints about her upcoming wedding with photos in which she hid the face of her partner.

Tima Kumkum has shown the face of the man she is marrying on July 15 Photo source: @iamtimakumkum

Tima Kumkum smiles in pre-wedding photos

However, in her latest posts on Instagram, the mother of two has shown the face of the man who makes her giggle.

In the photos, Tima Kumkum whose first marriage to the father of her children ended a few years ago could not hide her joy.

The first set of photos had the couple wearing the same outfit in lovey-dovey poses.

The second set of photos had Tima and Dominic standing and smiling.

Sharing the photos, Tima said:

"The way He makes me giggle ….. the greatest vibe , the way He looks at me …… the greatest feeling❤️❤️❤️ ."

Tima also shared photos of the invitation card for their wedding with a Bible quotation as the caption.

Funny Face, Martha Ankomah, others congratulate Tima Kumkum

Tima's pre-wedding photos have stirred loads of congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans.

therealfunnyface said

Congratulations sis love is sweet ❤️ with the right person @iamtimakumkum

marthaankomah said:

Cynthia I am so proud of you ❤️

adwoaloudgh said:

Let single people BREATHE Tima. The oppression is “teeeww m3ch” Congratulations Odo

cookieteegh said:

Love dey sweet u papa!!!

Tima Kumkum's stunning birthday pictures

Meanwhile, the last time Tima Kumkum made such a wave on social media was when celebrated her birthday.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, she shared some photos from a birthday shoot on Instagram that got fellow celebrities and fans drooling.

