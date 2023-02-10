Ghanaian-American actress Grace Duah honored her roots by rocking a beaded Kente gown to the premiere of Gossip Girl season two

The style influencer and her stylist coordinated with top fashion designer Pistis Gh to create the flawless gown

Twenty-four-year-old star Grace Duah is the breakout style influencer from Ghana, making the country proud with her looks and exceptional talent

Ghanaian-American Grace Duah turned heads on the red carpet at the Gossip Girl reboot season 2 premiere in a custom-made kente gown by top fashion designer Pistis Gh.

The twenty-four-year-old actress is one of the main characters in the "Gossip Girl" series by Joshua Safran where she plays the role of Shan Barnes.

Ghanaian-American actress Grace Duah looks classy in these outfits. source: @_graceduah

It is a high school drama that debuted on HBO Max on July 8, 2021, and quickly gained popularity among young people.

The young actress looked stunning in a pink sleeveless gown with a thigh-high feature. She styled her looks with a pink mini-bag and pink strappy high heels.

In an Instagram post, Grace Duah expressed her graduate to the talented designer for her bespoke outfit.

Ever since I was young, I promised my parents if they let me pursue my dream to be an actor I would wear Kente on my first carpet to honor them and where we came from. And last night that promise became reality.

Thank you to @itsmerazzie for not only helping me achieve this dream but also letting me take it one step further and ensuring I wore only Black designers from head to toe. It is an honor to be styled by you.

Thank you to @pistisgh for making this one-of-a-kind custom dress for my special moment. A true Ghanaian princess dream.

Some social media users have commented on Grace Duah's elegant gown

Another look at Grace Duah's kente gown

