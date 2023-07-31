Famous Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has shared photos of his lavish wedding ceremony on social media

The 36-year-old tied the knot with his pretty bride who has gone viral with her elegant wedding dresses and turban styles

Some Ghanaian celebrities and top personalities have commented on Ibrahim Mahama's wedding photos

Ghanaian author and artist Ibrahim Mahama married his beautiful bride in a private ceremony in Tamale, Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama and Khadija wed in a beautiful ceremony in Tamale over the weekend. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bride, a chef and restauranteur, wore different custom dresses for her grandiose wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Khadija Yusif looks regal in a turtleneck Northern Kente dress

The beautiful bride Khadija Yusif looked stunning in a corseted kente dress designed with glittering stones.

The talented fashion designer Rahim used black see-through lace to design the bust area that extended to the neck and long sleeves. White and blue pearls were used to create the round turtleneck.

The bride wore diamond drop earrings that matched the custom-made appliqués used to overlay the corset.

In the trending video, Ghanaian bride Khadija wore flawless makeup and a stylish gele for her bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Khadija flaunts her cleavage in a classy lace dress

The wealthy bride and chef looked breathtaking in a custom-made gown for her celebrity wedding in Tamale, Ghana.

She looked splendid in a lace designed with shiny stones as she flaunted her unique body art. Her beautiful makeup blended gracefully with her skin tone.

Ghanaian bride Khadija completed her look with a stunning turban.

Ghanaian couple Ibrahim Mahama and Khadija look stunning together

Ghanaian author Ibrahim Mahama and his gorgeous bride Khadija looked ethereal in white outfits.

The 36-year-old groom wore a three-piece kaftan outfit and a stylish multicoloured hat while his bride looked stunning in a beaded white dress and white turban head-wrap.

In another photo, the Ghanaian bride Khadija, looked flamboyant in a red lace dress while her groom wore a fashionable kaftan and matching hat.

Some social media users have congratulated the beautiful couple on their blissful nuptials

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Brightackwerh stated:

Ibrahim, you are known for wrapping beautiful buildings with drapery; see now how love has undone thine practice?

Victorsozaboy stated:

Congratulations Ibrahim. May God bless your union!

Delasimusic stated:

The Prince of Tamale finds a beautiful Princess. Congratulations!

Wanlov stated:

More than a surprise!

Thaniapetersen stated:

Wow so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Hanif. Kara stated:

Well, it's all been said, Bro. Much happiness and success to you both and your families with affection.

yonga_arts stated:

Congratulations

Sorcha Richardson stated:

Congratulations, dear @ibrahimmahama3. I hope you had a wonderful celebration. So happy for you! ❤️

Davidniiadjaye stated:

Congratulations sir

rafiu_fishbone stated:

Congratulations

Source: YEN.com.gh