Ghanaian bride Khadija has set a new record with her stunning outfits for her wedding in Tamale

The wealthy groom and famous author Ibrahim Mahama wore classy kaftans and Mobutu hats for the wedding

Former president John Mahama and other dignitaries were present at the luxurious multi-day ceremonies

Ghanaian author and artist Ibrahim Mahama and his beautiful wife have gone viral with their luxurious wedding.

The celebrity has set a new record with stylish custom-made outfits, turbans, jewellery and expensive shoes for the star-studded wedding.

Ex-president John Mahama rocks classy smock

Ex-president John Dramani Mahama looked dapper in a classy traditional outfit and white hat for the lavish wedding.

Ghanaian bride Khadija slays in an orange corset dress

The beautiful bride Khadija wore a long-sleeve orange dress designed with glittering stones. She wore a matching orange turban and gorgeous earrings.

Ghanaian bride Khadija dazzles in a kente dress

The bride and chef Khajija turned heads in a full-beaded kente dress. The fashion designer used the same fabric for the turban to design the tulle style as she posed with her stylish bag.

Ghanaian bride Khadija looks regal in a pink puff-sleeve dress

The professional chef Khadija looked ravishing in a pink beaded dress with unique patterns. The groom Mr Ibrahim Mahama donned a three-piece kaftan and matching Mobutu hat.

Ghanaian bride Khadija stuns in a red dress

The celebrity bride Khadija glowed in a red lace dress as her wealthy husband spoke about how they met at the reception party.

Ghanaian bride Khadija looks impeccable in a green dress with a long train

Ghanaian bride Khadija looked ethereal in a green dress with a long train as she greeted the guests at her luxurious wedding.

Ghanaian couple Khadija and Ibrahim Mahama look stunning together

The couple Khadija and Ibrahim Mahama wore elegant white outfits for their wedding. The style influencer wore a long-sleeve beaded dress, while the groom looked elegant in a white kaftan.

Ghanaian bride Khadija looks magnificent in a black dress

The fashionista and bride Khadija flaunted her cleavage in a black corseted dress and a giant gele for Awure in Tamale.

Ghanaian bride Khadija shows skin in a brown lace dress

The beautiful bride looked ravishing in a mesh dress designed with rhinestones for her wedding.

Ghanaian bride Khadija wows in a Northern Kente dress

Ghanaian bride Khadija looked elegant in a stylish blue dress and flawless makeup for her bridal photoshoot.

