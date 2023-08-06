The Omanye Royal Kingdom, who trace their ancestral root in Ghana, has been trending with their royal wedding in Ghana

Some social media users are unimpressed with videos of the much anticipated wedding of the year shared on social media

Some have commented on the bride and Her Royal Majesty's kente outfits for the traditional wedding

The marriage ceremony between Omanye Royal Kingdom's Prince Alvin and his beautiful bride Shantel has become a trending topic on social media.

The royal family showed off their rich culture and traditions at the engagement ceremony at the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

Prince Alvin marries Shantel in a lavish royal wedding. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

The young bride wore simple yet classy outfits for her lavish white wedding at Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre in Mampong, Akuapim.

Meet the beautiful royal couple

Prince Alvin of Omanye Royal Kingdom and his pretty bride Shantel looked ethereal in beautiful kente ensembles for their royal wedding.

The young couple wore colourful kente wraps and unique beads for the traditional ceremony.

Her Royal Majesty, Queen Vickylextar Beatrice Naa Manye Foto Okang-Sowah, arrives with her husband

Queen Vickylextar looked exquisite in a short-sleeve beaded kente for her son's royal wedding in Ghana. The King wore a white agbada with classy embroidery in the form as he wore his gold crown.

The groom's mother gifts the bride with expensive gold jewellery

Her Royal Majesty presented the young and gorgeous bride with three pieces of gold jewellery, assisted by two other women. The royal bride looked splendid in a beaded kente gown with tulle for the first session of the traditional wedding.

Royal bride Shantel walks down the aisle

The wealthy bride looked heavenly in a simple off-shoulder lace gown for the white wedding in Ghana. She styled her lustrous natural hair and opted for a simple tiara and pearly necklace to complete her look.

Prince Alvin and Shantel cut their wedding cake

The new royal couple, joined by some members of the royal family and the bride's father, wore classy outfits for the white wedding reception.

Guests arrive at the royal wedding in Ghana

Royal Majesty arrives at the white wedding

Her Royal Majesty, Queen Vickylextar Beatrice Naa Manye Foto Okang-Sowah and her husband lead the family procession at the white wedding.

Some social media users have commented on Prince Alvin's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media reactions below;

nii_oloboye stated:

This is so wrong! No proper Ga royalty will do this. Fake asf.

izz_iphy stated:

Ga royals promoting the Ashanti culture we love it. We know y’all cherish us; agenda no dey allow una

cocobrown957 stated:

Ga marriage, and they’re dressed like Ashantis?? Can someone enlighten me if I’m wrong

Afiapoquaa stated:

Ashanti’s will forever be the benchmark

baby_moon49 stated:

Not the girl feeling she’s the princess of Accra and the next queen to the throne

_kwabenagyam stated

Why is his cloth on the wrong shoulder? Lmao

dzidedi_j stated:

Guys, it isn’t cool to go under every one of their posts to make demeaning comments like these. So what if the wedding doesn’t look like what you were expecting..it’s not a must to comment. Be sensitive Kakra

Diana Hamilton's Brother Sets New Record With His Lavish Wedding, Weds Pretty Bride Rocking Green Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the dashing brother of Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton has become a social media sensation.

The affluent family and their esteemed guests dash in exquisite kente costumes for the customary wedding.

Some viewers have praised the stunning celebrity bride's stunning wedding films on social media.

