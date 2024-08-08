Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah stole the spotlight with her blue outfit at a conference in KNUST

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah was among the key speakers at the Gutsy Women conference at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) over the weekend.

Benedicta Gafah looked elegant in a blue Indian-inspired long-sleeve dress highlighting her curves.

The fashion entrepreneur wore a shoulder-level coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick.

Benedicta Gafah accessorised her look with beautiful earrings, a gold wristwatch, and a unique bracelet to complete her look.

The stylish female celebrity shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Sharing a personal revelation at the Gutsy Women Conference in Kumasi at KNUST on Saturday, July 27th, was profoundly impactful for me, particularly because of the warm reception from the students."

"I shared my journey toward becoming an actress and the courageous choice I made to return to school the importance to acquire new skills. "

"I firmly believe that having a strong educational foundation is crucial in any career, as education is vital for sustaining and enhancing success."

"Let’s encourage our youth to prioritize education and develop soft skills, which are essential for a thriving future. Embrace learning, as it paves the way for empowerment and enduring success! 📚💡 #GutsyWomen #KNUSTConference".

Fans comment on Benedicta Gafah's outfit

Bedumensah stated:

"You are really cute and adorable dear"

_trustiee stated:

"We literally have the same face, it’s ridiculous 😭😘!"

Nanafrema_ stated:

"So beautiful 😍😍❤️"

Trustee stated:

"the prettiest !😍 can’t wait too seee youuu!! i miss you smm!❤️❤️"

caleb_shol_ stated:

"Pretty overloaded 😮😮😍😍"

Iamakinggh stated:

"I keep asking myself, “why she so pretty “ 😍🙌"

Kojojuly stated:

"Lookalike 🥰😌"

duabiase77 stated:

"Dream woman❤️"

royyal_bllush stated:

"Most beautiful 😍"

__.mrjay stated:

"@empress_dictabee you look good in white… you’ll be one of the white angels 😍💐❤️."

samiraabdulai02 stated:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

youngstunner_77 stated:

"One in a billion 🥰"

abena_bruku stated:

"Stunning beauty 🤩"

