Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's outfit he wore to go shopping at a store abroad has caused a frenzy on the internet

He was spotted wearing a Nike x Martine Rose trench coat and a bucket hat, which got many people criticising his fashion sense

Many Ghanaians compared his outfit to that of a famous cartoon character, Inspector Gadget

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie caused a frenzy on social media with his impeccable fashion sense.

Sarkodie's trench coat causes a stir. Image Credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie rocks trench coat and bucket hat

A video of Sarkodie wearing a brown Nike x Martine Rose trench coat and a bucket hat has Ghanaians criticising his fashion sense.

He styled the trench coat with a bucket hat, which got many people comparing his fashion style to that of a famous cartoon character, Inspector Gadget.

Per the official website of Nike, the trench coat costs £459.95, approximately GH¢6,590.69 per the current exchange rate on Google.

The Confam hitmaker rocked a black top and trousers underneath the trench coat and wore a pair of white sneakers.

Below is a video of Sarkodie shopping in an oversized jacket and a bucket hat.

Below is a hilarious commentary by Code Micky about Sarkodie's outfit.

Ghanaians react to seeing Sarkodie's trench coat and bucket hat

Many people likened the way Sarkodie was dressed to that of a famous cartoon character, Inspector Gadget.

Others also admired how he looked as they complimented him on social media.

@funnypigg said:

Inspector Gadget

@Lechiboroni stated:

When his colleagues are filling stadia, he’s filling huge outfits wei

@_adomAsante said:

Papa wei bɔkɔɔ deɛ? Ɔyɛ abranteɛ mpo wangyimi sei oo

@withAlvin__ remarked:

Borga borga 3na 3ye den?

@Fakasabi stated:

Apply pressure by dressing up like inspector gadget?

@itstorialove said:

This is me when my luggage is too full

@firecrack_er asked:

What in the Inspector Gadget is this?

