Social media sensation Shatta Bandle looked dapper in a tailored-to-fit outfit to mark his birthday

The celebrity father and influencer elegantly styled his birthday look with white Crocs for his viral photoshoot

The socialite flaunted his new expensive Benz car on social media, which generated lots of comments under his post

Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle has caused a massive stir as he tried to drive a brand new Benz car on his birthday.

Social media sensation Shatta Bandle looks classy in designer outfits. Photo credit: @shatta_bundle

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the diminutive socialite looked dapper in a short-sleeve custom-made shirt designed with black sequins fabric and matching perfect-fit trousers.

The proud father rocked his signature hairstyle while posing in the expensive car. Shatta Bandle completed his looks with a designer wristwatch as he modelled in a white Crocs.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Bandle's birthday look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

koren_bruton stated:

You are a billionaire; go buy some teeth

Authenticbila stated:

I’m sending you thirty thousand million dollars

Doubleman__ stated:

Happy birthday . Abeg drive the car small I won check something

jerrydesix stated:

@tri.ni.ty_7 He’s a content creator. Man is not rude… just like comedians can easily make a joke with anybody.

dapo0lagunju stated:

This guy.. You need a baby's car (toy car) no be this one wey you go borrow.

j_oneil_ stated:

Big up yo self Shatta!!

mc_abah stated:

Happy Big Man Bundle

hp4l_lowee2 stated:

how are you going drive this car

Abraham.Amanor stated:

Wow, happy birthday man. God bless your new age

