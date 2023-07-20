United Showbiz host MzGee is one of the most fashionable TV hosts in Ghana now, with her effortlessly chic looks

The gorgeous married woman always rocks custom-made dresses and classy hairstyles to match her looks

Some Ghanaian celebrities and social media users always admire her beauty and bold fashion statements

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku Acquah, popularly called MzGee in the entertainment industry, has etched her name in the list of top style icons for 2023 with her endless and stunning looks.

United Showbiz host MzGee looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

The United Showbiz host never repeats her looks on the show, tirelessly working with top fashion designers to create extraordinary outfits for her as she hosts pundits on her show.

MzGee looks regal in Kente dress

The outstanding media host MzGee wore a glittering Kente dress and long-coloured hairstyle as she hosted Gloria Sarfo and Nero X on the show.

MzGee slays in a pleated dress and short hairstyle

The broadcast journalist dressed stylishly in a stunning long-sleeve top with matching buttons and flared pleated skirt. In the viral video, MzGee looked elegant in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup.

MzGee looks splendid in a black dress

The curvy fashionista MzGee wore a V-shaped black lace dress and glamorous frontal ponytail hairstyle to host the Saturday night entertainment review show. The gorgeous presenter looked charming in gold earrings and an expensive wristwatch.

MzGee looked exquisite in an African print dress

TV presenter MzGee turned heads in a mix-and-match African print dress designed with a plain blue fabric.

The exceptional presenter is known for her unique and extremely long nails as she inspires young ladies with her beauty tips.

MzGee stuns in a blue fringe dress

The beauty goddess, MzGee, made a bold fashion statement with this blue fringe dress accentuating her curves.

