Rapper Sarkodie recently stepped out with his manager and deejay for a public event and met a lady

The rapper was caught on camera watching the backside of the nicely-figured lady after giving her a hug

Sarkodie's watching moment has sparked massive reactions online, with many people sharing different opinions

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has been caught in a controversial video on social media.

Sarkodie was captured 'spying' a young lady's curves and backside after exchanging pleasantries at a public event.

In a video circulating on social media, Sarkodie sat in the company of his manager, Angel Town, and official deejay, DJ Mensah.

The short-haired young lady, dressed in an orange-coloured bodycon accentuating her curves, approached where the rapper was seated. She hugged Sarkodie and moved on to hug DJ Mensah.

Sarkodie caught watching woman's backside at public event

While she hugged DJ Mensah, the 2019 BET awardee was seen stretching his neck and bending his head to have a few of the lady's backside.

It is unknown why the rapper was interested in seeing the lady's behind, but he seemed to admire the pretty-looking lady.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Fans laugh over video of Sarkodie watching woman's backside

The video has sparked mixed reactions as Sarkodie got critics and defenders in equal measure. Others made fun of the rapper's antics.

kamps_ag said:

Sark Dey lyk her vibe…the body will be soft…….he touch the and check it

shadrackamonoocrabe said:

Sark Be Married Man And So What?? Make He No Scan??

dede_thecelebrityshitoplug said:

Let's pray Kelvin Taylor don't see this video because if he sees it ....dierrrrrr ne ti ate!

angie_sitso said:

At least he’s not admiring someone’s boyfriend. Now we don’t fear if they cheat with our gender but the other gender nu hmmm

bejosista said:

It could be that he was looking at the guy’s shoes or something. It’s possible anaa. Either way, as long as Tray is secured and cool with her man, what do we care.‍♀️

luigecozz said:

Obidi hooooooovaBahd man that… forget everybody

Sarkodie's wife sparks pregnancy rumours with latest photo

Meanwhile, Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, recently came under the spotlight as many speculated she was carrying a third child with her husband.

The rumours stemmed from a photo the BRAVE Foundation founder uploaded on her Instagram page which had her belly protruding.

Sarkodie's wife meets Samira Bawumia

Earlier, Sarkodie's wife had joined other female celebrities to advocate for women's empowerment in Ghana.

The creative director for Brave Connect did not disappoint with her look at the event organised by the Second Lady of Ghana.

