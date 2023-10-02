Hamamat Montia marked her birthday by rocking a traditional attire; she wore a straw skirt and a bralette

The picture was taken in a hut as she posed elegantly with her birthday cake

Many birthday wishes flowed in for the famous beauty and skincare business mogul

Former Miss Malaika queen, Hamamat Montia, turned many heads online when she posted a lovely picture announcing her birthday.

Hamamat Montia marked her birthday in a traditional outfit

To celebrate her birthday, Hamamat Montia shared a picture of her slaying in a traditional outfit. She covered her bosoms with a yellow silk cloth styled into a bralette.

For the bottoms, she wore a straw skirt and a black skirt underneath it. Her natural hair was voluminous and styled into a bun with a black and white scarf.

The mother of three captured the beautiful moment while seated elegantly in a hut, surrounded by traditional cooking utensils such as the calabash and bottles of shea butter.

Hamamat Montia has a layered cake topped with cherries. Lit-up candles were placed at various points on the cake.

Lovely birthday photo of Hamamat Montia.

Ghanaians celebrate Hamamat Montia on her birthday

Many birthday wishes poured in for Hamamat Montia as she turned a year older on October 1, 2023. Others also complimented her radiant look in the photo.

theunrefinedsoulscribe said:

Happy birthday ♥️ another reason to admire! ♎️

amazingly_natural said:

I love libra women ❤️ Happy Birthday hun!!

km_new_beginnings said:

Happy Birthday, Love, Queening looks good on you. Your Beauty is so much more than physical appearance; your beauty is an illuminating light, rich in spirit, to be released and shared.

andrea_n_graham said:

Happiest of birthdays to you

_heavilygifted said:

Omgosh you’re a libra like me

oluchi1 said:

Omggg HBD dearest

Hamamat and her 1st child flaunt natural beauty in photo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hamamat Montia posted a lovely picture of herself and her firstborn child flaunting their natural beauty.

They wore their long afro hair and African print dresses as they were all smiles in the adorable photo. Many admired their beauty and talked about their striking resemblance.

