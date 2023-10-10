TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo has won the admiration of many Ghanaians with her look at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale

The fashion model wore two gorgeous outfits and an expensive frontal hairstyle to co-host the show on October 8, 2023

Anita Akuffo has written a long post to show her appreciation to her glam team for making her a top style icon in Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo nearly broke the internet with the magnificent outfits she wore to co-host the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale at the National Theater on October 8, 2023.

Anita Akuffo rocks elegant dresses and beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @ani_ita1

The co-host of Ladies Circle has been inspiring Ghanaians with her stunning African print dresses throughout the weekly eviction show, but her glam team did an amazing job at the finale.

Anita Akuffo slays in a red long-sleeve African print dress at 2023 GMB finale

Anita Akuffo was spotted in an African print dress with lace over and billowing sleeves for the show's first segment.

She wore a red beaded stud earrings to match her look while posing beautifully for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Anita Akuffo looks fabulous corseted African print dress at the 2023 GMB finale

Anita Akuffo stole the spotlight at the finale with her splendid long-sleeve African print with beaded sleeves.

Some social media users have commented on Anita Akuffo's stylish outfits she wore to co-host 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mhaaabena1 stated:

You nailed it ❤️❤️❤️

nhana_graciella_ stated:

Extremely fine ❤️❤️

manuelyawsongh_ stated:

Ohe y3 f3o naakpa❤️❤️❤️

Iamnycheery stated:

Facial expression for 3rd slide ❤️oh girl, you're fine

mahmie_anet stated:

Anita Akua Akuffo’s whoosh ❤️❤️ girl, you are the best in the fashion game … we enjoyed you and your fantastic work as host throughout all 13 weeks of GMB 23. Well done, and so proud of you ❤️❤️

lordmerk_ stated:

Wo ho twa ankasa ❤️❤️

sarastar489 stated:

U look like a bride ❤️

ferguson_cavs stated:

The dress is giving, it is giving the Anita's vibe ❤️

Iamnycheery stated:

Oh, mine this lady is on fire ❤️❤️❤️

Anita Akuffo Defines Decency And Elegance, Rocks African Print Dress With Bustier

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Akuffo, who never ceases to amaze her fans with her exquisite African print attire.

For the first GMB eviction episode, the fashion icon chose a stunning garment that covered her entire body.

Some social media users commended the former Miss Malaika competitor for her attractive appearance and hairdo.

2023 Ghana's Most Winner Selorm Magdalene Gafah Finally Speaks After Making The Volta Region Proud

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm Magdalene Gafah of the Volta Region, who has commented after winning the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

The young teacher was the first contestant to get the Star Performer award due to her remarkable performance.

Selorm Magdalene Gafah appreciated the event's planners, dignitaries, her family, and supporters' assistance with her endeavour.

